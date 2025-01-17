Where will the California Democrats go?

Wildfires are devastating for both humans and animals. During the wildfires engulfing Los Angeles, one might wonder: “Where do all the wildlife faunae go”?

Burrowing animals often seek refuge a few feet underground, which can provide some temporary protection from the heat and the flames. Aquatic animals may swim to the deepest parts of water bodies to escape the heat. Tree-dwelling animals may speedily escape along the branches and tree canopies, and ground-dwellers, like coyotes, gray wolf, deer, moose, and bears quickly migrate on foot out of the area, ravaged and wiped out by the wildfires.

At the same time, numerous organizations might respond with animal “Evacuation Shelters” and emergency support, as other organizations, in addition to food and shelter, offer critical care (pain medication, wound treatment, fluids, and oxygen) to all injured animal creatures great and small.

However, there is one creature, in particular, the “California Democrat,” and one also wonders where he might go. Will they stay put and succumb to the incompetence they voted in? Or, will they take shelter in other states, not only to escape the ravages of the wildfires, but also to escape the accountability of their priorities allowing the wildfires to spread, in the first place? Consider that innocent people have lost their lives, kids have lost their schools, and the faithful have lost their churches. Homes have been burned down, completely destroyed because of the lack of available water.

Are California’s fire-management policies responsible? Didn’t California have evacuation routes? Were not the authorities fully prepared for this type of devastation? Were they not warned? Are the social justice priorities of D.E.I. to blame in their creating, supporting, and promoting a culture that values the progressive version of diversity, inclusion, and equity instead of requiring sound standards of qualifications and training? Talk about bad governance.

Supposedly, the California Democrats in authority don’t know how the LA wildfires began, or if they could have been prevented. Nevertheless, the personal devastation of these wildfires should be a wake-up call, but of course they will blame everything on climate change, which is really nothing more than inaction and a denial of accountability. So, as California’s Democrats avoid another political rabbit hole for now, it is up to the voters to see that the careers of these governing California Democrats go up in smoke.

