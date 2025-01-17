Hey, Joe, you can’t take a bad song and make it better

Yes, Joe, you can't take this sorry record and make it better, to paraphrase the Beatles. All we missed last night was the White House staff in the background singing "na na na na na Hey Joe, goodbye."

It's over and President Biden promised no more speeches. I guess that's the good news. No more warnings about threats to democracy, the rich running things and not paying their fair share of taxes.

I like what Miranda Devine wrote about the speech:

His farewell address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night was the last of these scripted delusions, studded with lies and boasts and grandiose lines from history written by others. The most divisive president in recent memory claimed he had “kept my commitment to be president for all Americans.” The president whose administration and deep-state protectors bullied social media companies into censoring American speech, including in the New York Post, claimed to champion a “free and independent press.” The congenital liar whose career is marked by plagiarism, mendacity and corruption warned of a future in which “the truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit.” The man whose family raked in millions from selling his influence to shady oligarchs and Chinese Communist Party entities, who just gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to ­George Soros, railed against “dark money.” The speech would not have changed a single mind about Biden’s legacy. Nobody is fooled. He also released a farewell letter Wednesday, laughably claiming he has left the country “stronger, more prosperous and more secure.”

That's about it. You know it's a bad speech when the guy who pardoned Hunter Biden is concerned about assuring that others pay their fair share of taxes. It takes a lot of courage to look into the camera and say that. It's amazing.

As farewell speeches go, no one will compare this one to President Washington or even President Eisenhower talking about the military industrial complex. No such luck for Joe. This speech will be like that extra track in the LP that everybody skipped.

Image: AT via Magic Studio