Trump’s hat tip to citizen journalism

The news that the White House is rolling out a new policy allowing opportunities for so-called “new media” outlets — independent journalists, bloggers, podcasters, content creators, etc. — to ask questions during press briefings marks a significant turning point in the history of journalism. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the move during her first briefing on Tuesday. “We welcome independent journalists, podcasters, and social media influencers,” she said. “Millions of Americans, particularly young people, have shifted away from traditional television and newspapers to consume news through podcasts, blogs, social media, and other independent platforms. It is crucial for our team to share President Trump’s message widely and adapt the White House to the evolving media landscape of 2025.”

First and foremost, the decision is nothing more than the official recognition of something that had already been in place for some time. It’s called “citizen journalism,” a term that refers to the collection, reporting, and dissemination of news and information by ordinary people rather than professional journalists. It empowers individuals to play an active role in the news-gathering process, often using digital tools and platforms like social media, blogs, and video-sharing websites.

Although “citizen journalism” is a relatively modern term, the concept has existed for centuries. Ordinary people have always shared news through word of mouth, letters, or pamphlets. For example, during the American Revolution, pamphlets like Thomas Paine’s Common Sense were a form of citizen-driven communication. As we all know, especially those who are not so young, the advent of the internet in the 1990s and the proliferation of digital tools in the 2000s revolutionized citizen journalism. Platforms like blogs and forums and social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube allowed individuals to share news and opinions widely. They become hubs for citizen journalism, especially during crises or protests. In summary, citizen journalism has transformed how news is created and consumed, making it more participatory and decentralized. Although it has its challenges, it has become an essential part of the modern media landscape.

No surprise that the Trump administration is the one ushering in this change, given that Democrats and “progressives” in general (across the entire Western world) are highly suspicious of new media — if not outright terrified of it. After all, controlling these new players would be a bit more complicated than controlling traditional media (and those who fund them). Conservatives, on the other hand, have proven to be much more open to the innovations that have revolutionized the media landscape than those who call themselves “progressives.” The difference between the two approaches to the issue of information — that of liberals and that of conservatives — likely lies in the weight given to freedom of expression. For liberals, it must adhere to many limitations, whereas for conservatives, it should generally have no limits except for those imposed by individual conscience.

The Trump administration’s move comes a few weeks after Elon Musk’s tweets:

“Citizen journalism is the path to better future! I strongly encourage people around the world to post news about events as they’re happening, in both text & video.”

“Citizen journalism is the only way to break out of the legacy media propaganda machine.”

“Another reason why citizen journalism is so critically important. You, the people, must be the media, as it is the only way for your fellow citizens to know the truth.”

The alignment between The Donald and the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is complete on this point as well. After all, Trump most likely owes his victory, at least in part, to new media and citizen journalism.

I firmly believe in the cultural and political role of blogs and in the ability of social media to open the doors of political and cultural debate to citizens. Consequently, I not only deeply appreciate the approach taken by the Trump administration, but also feel gratified and further encouraged to continue an effort that takes up several hours of my day. Naturally, I hope that such a significant — dare I say decisive — phenomenon as citizen journalism will continue to rise to the occasion and meet the historic challenges facing not just America, but the entire Western world. There is a desperate need for seriousness, responsibility, truth, and integrity in journalism.

It is clear and evident to everyone that mainstream media are not — and can never be — the answer to the need for even minimally accurate and reliable information. It is up to us, bloggers and users of X, Facebook, and other social media platforms, as well as contributors to American Thinker, to rise to the challenge and prove that there is still reason to look to the future with optimism.

Samuel Robert Piccoli is a blogger and the author of several books, among them Being Conservative from A to Z (2014) and Blessed Are the Free in Spirit (2021). He lives in the Venice area.

Image via Pxhere.