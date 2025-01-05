Joe Biden is the definition of petty spite

How does Joe Biden still hate us, America?

Let us count some of the ways, here:



1. U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to:

a. Hillary Clinton

b. George Soros

‘Do These Come with Pardons?’

"Seriously, two of the worst people on earth, online commentator Blake Habyan wrote on X of Clinton and Soros.”



2. Flying U.S. flags at half-mast on 1/20/25 for Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100:

'When did he die?'

On Friday, Trump posted on social media that “Democrats are all ‘giddy’” about the notion that flags will be lowered when he takes office as president.



3. “Biden to block oil drilling across 625 million acres of U.S. waters.”

‘I’ll get to those gas stoves and furnaces, dammit.’

The Washington Post reports:

The president will sign memorandums prohibiting future oil and gas leasing across parts of the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the Northern Bering Sea.

4. More for Mr. Z, T-shirt Guy: $1.25 billion for Ukraine’s “most urgent needs.”

‘Does that include groceries and home mortgages?’

According to the Department of Defense:

This is the Biden Administration's twenty-third USAI package and seventy-third tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

5. Biden's pawn, Justice Juan Merchan of New York changes his mind, again, and signals a last-minute Trump sentencing.



‘Liar, Liar Pants on Fire : This judge is hot; was he really a CPA in his past life?’



According to Breitbart News:

In December, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued a legal filing suggesting that Merchan not toss out issuing a ruling in Trump’s business records trial. Bragg’s suggestion came after Merchan granted a request in November — brought forward by Trump’s attorneys – for “permission to file a motion to dismiss.”

According to Charlie Kirk, writing on X: Judge Juan Merchan signals in his written decision that President Trump will face neither jail time nor penalties at his New York sentencing next week.





‘WTF: Not locking him up, yet?’

‘Don’t blame Biden! Nothing else has worked! Yet.’

That’s all for now, folks!

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License