Carter was better after he was president

It was Inauguration Day 1981, or almost 43 years ago to the day.

I was driving some colleagues in the north of Mexico to see some of our manufacturing clients.

It wasn't lost that a new president would soon assume office and were listening to WOAI, a powerful AM signal out of San Antonio.

We literally applauded when the Supreme Court's Chief Justice said, "Congratulations, Mr. President.

So this is how learned that the malaise was over.

Yes, that's the President Carter that I remember. Maybe a nice man but a total failure as president.

It took a while but President Carter did improve his image and gave us reasons to say good things about him. He was better after 1981 or after he left Washington D.C.