Caitlin Clark: can jealousy kill the WNBA?

Jealousy, the green-eyed monster, is a defining characteristic of humanity. It lurks within us all, and when we fail to control it overwhelms us. It is fed by self-doubt, insecurity and envy of those more capable, better looking, smarter, faster, stronger, wealthier and happier than we are. But why should that be so? Don’t we understand there are always people with those attributes, there are always people better than us in at least some ways?

If we’re thoughtful, introspective, honest and civilized people, of course we do, and we keep that knowledge in perspective. But then someone like Caitlin Clark comes along.

Imagine you’re an athlete in the WNBA. You’ve labored for years for salaries that are nothing compared to those in the NBA, and even if you’re one of the few with endorsement deals, you’re still making little compared with male athletes. Attendance at your games is pitiful, everything about the league is second-class. You’re black, and like many of your teammates, lesbian, so you have at least two enormous chips on your shoulder.

Graphic: X Screenshot

And then, out of the blue, Caitlin Clark arrives. She’s white, pretty, smart and she makes it look easy. She plays like a veteran and does everything you’ve worked hard to do your entire life and more. She’s no hot dog and gladly assists other players every game. She smiles easily, doesn’t seem to be carrying your racial and sexual baggage—she’s straight—and the fans love her—her!—so much they fill the stands. Everywhere you play, she fills the stands! Her picture is everywhere. Stories about her are everywhere. She’s not making any more than you are, but she arrived with endorsement deals you’ll never get. True, her popularity is making the entire WNBA popular, which is raising revenues and everyone’s salaries, but it’s just not fair! Who the hell does she think she is?

And then this happens:

The Indiana Fever announced plans to build a new state-of-the-art performance center set to open in 2027. The facility, costing $78 million, will span 108,000 square feet and be located near Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If ever there were a more stark demonstration of what star player Caitlin Clark means to this franchise, we don’t know if you’ll find it. “For us this represents another level of commitment and ensuring that our players have the highest level of resources to compete,” Fever president Kelly Krauskopf said in a press release. “This is an opportunity to showcase our investment in women and women’s sports. We’ve outgrown our current space; we know the footprint of the league is going to grow and we want to stay relevant and ahead of the curve.”

The Fever have also announced, using Clark, they’re going to “rebrand” the team “in the same mold as Apple.” That’s not going to make WNBA players love Clark. This isn’t either:

Clark is a transcendent, once-in-a-generation talent who not only delivers on the hardwood but has literally transformed the local economy in Indianapolis to the tune of over $36 million.

Contrast this with the experience of the Connecticut Sun, who recently had to share their gym with a birthday party for a two-year old:

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, when she spoke to The Next Hoops, at the time, was not pleased. “We’re [a] professional team. We’re competing for playoffs. And yeah, to have to share your court with a two-year-old[‘s] birthday party, [it’s the] ultimate disrespect.” “We need more, we need better to compete at the highest level,” she added.

Financial reality tends to intrude on “ought to be.” Until the WNBA can generate the kinds of ticket sales and public interest as the NBA, its teams and players aren’t going to get more. The Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, is, for the moment, the exception. The NBA has been used to superstars, men who set the standard, pack the stands and generate billions. That’s always been a reality in that league, forcing lesser talents to stow their jealousy and enjoy the tide that lifts all financial boats. They know how play a supporting role that benefits everyone.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Can Caitlin Clark bear all of that on her shoulders or will her mostly black contemporaries continue to prefer to wallow in resentment? Will they work harder than ever before to improve their abilities, not only on the basketball floor but in human relations, the better to improve everyone’s fortunes and futures? Or will they allow the green-eyed monster to win, to injure Clark, perhaps end her career and in so doing, return them to their pre-Clark obscurity?

It's happening fast. They can either listen to the better angels of their nature or deteriorate into what they used to be.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.