A wife's smile illuminates the Inauguration

As I watched JD Vance take the oath of office behind him stood his wife, Usha, her smile, genuine, warm, full of thanks and grace, not the rictus tooth flashing so often seen in DC. It was the honest smile every man covets and cherishes from his wife, a token of her love and heartfelt appreciation and recognition of his accomplishments.

Contrast that simple, radiant smile with the frown, the barely restrained disgust and hatred emanating from Kamala Harris as Trump delivered his inaugural address. There was the difference between America’s constitutional, representative republic and “our democracy,” the tyranny of the majority Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) were sure was their destiny until Donald Trump came along once again. There was the difference between the false unity of the Harris/Biden years and the promise of the unity of American constitutionalism, merit and equality of opportunity to come.

Graphic: Usha Vance Screenshot

In that smile I saw the values and glories of America. Not the supposed values of America’s domestic enemies, not the false strength of DEI, but genuinely American strengths reflected in the lives, the stories of Usha and JD Vance.

JD Vance, who grew up in poverty but like everyone born American won life’s lottery and capitalized on it. He served as a Marine and through hard work, intelligence and merit, by embracing and living the virtues that have always made America great, he and his family prospered. He legitimately won a place in the US Senate, and Donald Trump wisely chose him to serve America yet again as Vice President. Trump knew what an asset to his campaign and to America Vance would be, and during the campaign he proved it, winning over even political enemies.

More, he proved it by his marriage to Usha, daughter of Indian immigrants who came to America lawfully and who assimilated, who became proud Americans. Supposedly systemically racist white American JD Vance fell in love with and married Usha, without concern for the color of her skin, like so many other Americans do every day. In her JD saw the promise of America, of immigrants who came to America to build better lives, to achieve great things as she has done, and to raise families. They raise children taught to love America as much as their parents, and who, through their efforts, will have the opportunity to do even more and better.

In a time when America is in danger of not having enough children to replace our population, in a time when virtually every modern, technological nation is reproducing below replacement, JD and Usha Vance have three children, two sons and a daughter who accompanied their father as he took the oath of office. Who can doubt he, unlike so many others, will fully honor his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution?

I’ve no doubt JD is no less proud of the accomplishments of Usha than she is of his. I’ve no doubt his smile at the mere thought of her is as bright as was hers, just as is my smile at the thought of my beloved wife.

That’s America too.

Unlike cynical, political praise for immigrants, let us appreciate the genuine smile of a daughter of legal immigrants as it makes us proud and lights the path to making America great again.

