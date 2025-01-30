A whistleblower beats the Garland DOJ

Among the features, not bugs, of the Harris/Biden maladministration was putting the full force of the federal government behind every LGBTQ issue, with a double helping of trans. Biden’s handlers were determined that the overwhelming majority of the American public surrender its rights and the privacy and safety of its girls and women to a tiny minority of mentally ill men who thought they were women. Worse, the Biden/Garland DOJ was fiercely determined to support the surgical and chemical mutilation of children in the name of “gender affirming care.” Woe betide any who got in their way, like Dr. Eithan Haim, an honest man who had the misfortune to do part of his residency at Houston’s Texas Children’s Hospital.

Graphic: Fox News Screenshot

Haim was the subject of an ongoing criminal case brought by the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) after he leaked documents to the media that revealed Texas Children's Hospital in Houston was performing transgender medical procedures on minors through May 2023. Hospital leadership had announced it had stopped providing sex-change surgeries and puberty blockers the year before, after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ruled it constituted child abuse under state law.

This enraged the DOJ, who immediately charged Haim with violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) by releasing information about children still being abused by the hospital. It’s legal to disclose protected information to stop serious medical misconduct, but that was of no concern to the DOJ. It was quickly discovered that the information Haim provided fully redacted the names and other identifying information of the children. There was no way to know who the children or their parents were. He didn’t violate HIPAA. That didn’t matter to the DOJ, who tried to sidestep:

Between the original May 29 indictment to the second indictment on October 10, the DOJ changed some of its language, removing any mention of "HIPAA protected" information and changed the victims of the alleged harm caused by Haim's actions from "TCH's physicians and patients" to "TCH and its physicians."

Sane Americans would consider exposing physicians and others doing permanent harm to mentally confused kids a good and necessary thing, but not the Garland DOJ. As Americans have come to expect, there were further irregularities in the DOJ’s lunatic pursuit of Dr. Haim:

Fox News Digital reported in December that the prosecutor leading the charge against Haim had been taken off the case after information revealed a major conflict of interest regarding her family's involvement in the hospital system. Additionally, according to lawyers on the case and court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital, the DOJ was in possession of information that disproved the HIPAA violations from the start.

Fortunately for Dr. Haim and Texan children, Donald Trump was reelected, and Haim’s case was among the first to be set right:

"The United States has finally agreed to drop the case against Dr. Haim, and the Court just granted dismissal," Marcella Burke, attorney for Eithan Haim, told Fox News Digital. "The case has been dismissed with prejudice so that the federal government can never again come after him for blowing the whistle on the secret pediatric transgender program at Texas Children’s Hospital."

Sen. Josh Hawley was instrumental in vindicating Dr. Haim:

Graphic: X Screenshot

The dismissal came shortly after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., spoke with the Trump DOJ about the case, urging them "to immediately stop the Biden Admin’s malicious prosecution" of Haim, "the brave whistleblower who exposed illegal gender transition surgeries on minors in Texas," Hawley wrote on X. "He should be thanked, not prosecuted."

Haim is far from a wealthy man, and the DOJ’s persecution drained his finances. As always, the process is the punishment. He no longer faces decades in federal prison, but it will take him many years to approach what he had before the DOJ set out to punish him for saving children.

Hopefully, there will be consequences for anyone at the DOJ who persecuted Dr. Haim. Their intent was surely not merely to destroy him, but to intimidate any other potential whistleblowers into silence. Knowing the entire wealth of the federal government spent by unscrupulous prosecutors determined to vindicate the mutilation of children is ready to crush anyone standing for sanity and children’s health is a powerful motivation to see and say nothing.

Fortunately, it’s a new day in America, and the explosion of supposedly trans kids we’ve seen in the last four years will likely subside to its previous, tiny, levels. Perhaps the Texas Attorney General can see about charging doctors who violated Texas law? They’ve earned it.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.