A disgrace at the National Cathedral

As an Episcopalian, I am reluctant to write this, but as I feel strongly about what this member of the clergy of my church just did at a sacred National Prayer Service in the National Cathedral, I feel I must note these impressions.

The world just witnessed a bishop of my church, Bishop Budde, “lecturing” the president of the United States about how “scared” the members of the LGBTABCWXYZ communities are at his return to office and asking him to respect their fears, etc., etc. She even had the audacity to note that many are genuinely concerned that they might be “locked up” by the newly elected president.

As we watched this ignominious display of sheer hubris and in-your-face arrogance, I wondered how many of the viewing audience thought as I did that what we just saw is the reason there will never be a rapprochement with the far left, as its members have utter contempt for every tradition and custom and code of civility upon which America is built. With all due respect to the high place she holds in my church, I just must say: disgraceful!

This was not the place for this bishop’s personal politics to persuade her that she had the right to lecture the president of the United States on matters of national policy. As I noted in a note to my rector, members of the clergy in authority should take notice of this ill-mannered breach of etiquette and take appropriate action to ensure that it never happens again.

Whether this will happen is entirely in the hands of the hierarchy of the Episcopal Church. For my part, I will note my complete concurrence with President Trump’s answer to a reporter when asked what he thought of the service: “It was not a good church service.”

That’s a most reserved and dignified characterization by the president; far more dignified and civil than the bishop’s effrontery.

