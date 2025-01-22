It may be better for Liz to go mute for a while

The whole Liz Cheney episode has been hard for many of us. It wasn’t that long ago that I was defending her father against the same people that Liz is hanging around with. Anyway, that’s history.

Today, Liz Cheney got a pardon for an undefined crime related to the J-6 committee. One would think that Liz would just shut up, take her pardon, and buy a lottery ticket.

Not this Liz. She can’t let go of Trump. This is the story:

Cheney, who lost her chance at reelection when pro-Trump candidate Rep. Harriet Hageman beat her in the August 2022 GOP primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district, took to social media to attack the new president: “Trump’s remarks in the Capitol Visitor Center today were a reminder that neither lies nor the liar who tells them get better with age,” the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney wrote on X. “The Select Committee evidence is available on multiple websites and, as a criminal defendant, Donald Trump has had access to all the transcripts for years,” she continued. “Remember Trump’s character: He sat in his dining room watching on television as his supporters attacked our Capitol and brutally assaulted law enforcement. For hours, he refused to instruct the mob to leave. The truth will never change.”

YouTube screen grab (cropped).

OK. So why did she accept the pardon? She could have said something like: “Thank you, Mr. President, but I’ll be happy to prove all of this in a court of law. I’m innocent, and there is nothing to pardon. Let the Trump DOJ go after me.”

Of course, she has the pardon, and her bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome just couldn’t keep her away from the microphones.

So, life goes on, and people will go fly fishing in beautiful Wyoming today. I’m still grateful for VP Cheney and his career, but it’s hard to understand Liz, who lost it somewhere along the way.

