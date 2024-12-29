The January 6 prisoners strike back with a $50 billion lawsuit

I am one who believes that the events on January 6 were a set-up. Democrats knew that Trump supporters would be flooding D.C., so they withdrew law enforcement, removed physical guardrails, seeded the crowd with provocateurs, trusted the press of people to steer innocents into trouble, and then used a weaponized Justice Department to destroy people who showed up on January 6 and found themselves near the Capitol. That’s why I happen to think the planned $50 billion class action J6 prisoner lawsuit is a good idea to expose the government’s role in J6.

We know a lot about January 6 to show that what happened was a planned event—and not one that Trump or his supporters intended. Here’s just a short list, off the top of my head:

That’s why it’s good news that 100 of the J6 prisoners have signed on to a $50 billion class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges the abuses they’ve suffered at the government’s hands, abuses that were meted out not in the name of the rule of law but as a political powerplay:

The lawsuit, set to be filed on January 20, 2025, has already garnered widespread support, with over 100 prisoners signing on. This historic legal action seeks to compensate these individuals for the extensive harm inflicted by what they describe as a weaponized justice system. From the loss of generational family businesses, homes, and careers to the irreparable emotional and psychological damage suffered during years of wrongful incarceration, the plaintiffs are demanding accountability for the Federal Government’s actions. Jake Lang, a prominent figure in the January 6 movement, emphasized the importance of this lawsuit, stating, “This isn’t just about restitution; it’s about setting a precedent. Weaponized government and lawfare against conservatives can never become the standard in America.” According to Federal Watchdog, the plaintiffs were “hunted down like animals” by the FBI for peacefully protesting at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Many have faced harsh sentences, inadequate legal representation, and conditions that have worsened their physical and mental health. Critics argue this is a glaring example of a two-tiered justice system, one that has been particularly hostile to supporters of former President Donald Trump.

It’s to be hoped that the suit comes before a judge courageous enough to allow the plaintiffs to take discovery. No matter where the suit ends up, the discovery process is what this nation needs. Our government operates in the dark, which allows it to commit myriad abuses and also leaves the people doubting its integrity even when it isn’t committing abuses.

Image of Ray Epps urging people to storm the Capitol. X screen grab.