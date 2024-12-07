The Biden administration betrays veterans

Although Joe Biden routinely weeps for his son Beau’s death, blaming the burn pits that Beau, a JAG officer, never went near, for the cancer that killed him, Biden has no respect for the military in which Beau served or for the men and women who also served in that military. Now, as his disastrous term in the White House comes to an end, he’s struck another blow at the military by denying veterans their special privilege to get hiring preferences in the civil service.

There are two reasons that we know Biden hates the military. The first reason is that his policies have been utterly disastrous. He’s used the military as a social justice experiment, bringing in mentally ill sex perverts, inflaming racial hatreds (which were practically non-existent in the military), and putting women in frontline combat units. When it comes to actual military work, Biden was responsible for the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan, which left 13 troops dead, and for the unutterably stupid pier of the coast of Gaza, which left one service member dead.

Image: Biden checks his watch when the Afghanistan victims are brought home (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

The other reason we know Biden hates the military is because the military hates Biden. We can see that because of how veterans vote. In the 2020 election, despite the relentless drumbeat against Trump, 52% of veterans backed Trump, with only 42% backing Biden. Exit polls show that 65% of veterans voted for Trump. These are neither Biden-friendly nor Democrat-friendly people.

That may explain why Biden withdrew a perk that disabled veterans or those who were active duty during specified times have enjoyed since WWII. In exchange for the risks they take, they (not transgender, non-binary, trans-species, people of color who are here illegally) get preference when it comes to civil service hiring. Or, they used to get preference.

American Greatness reports that the Biden administration has pulled this long-standing policy:

The Biden regime has quietly revoked the veterans hiring preference for civil service jobs and promotions, which since the 1944 Veterans Act gave eligible veterans preference over others for appointments in federal civil service selection, a memorandum obtained by American Greatness shows. [snip] New guidelines from the Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service (DCPAS) now stipulate that “veterans’ preference should be considered on an equal basis as other qualified candidates.”

It’s to be hoped that, when Pete Hegseth becomes Secretary of Defense, he immediately reverses this policy. What the Biden administration is counting on, of course, is that the new administration will have its hands full remedying so many of the policy changes that Biden made that it’ll take a while before the Trump team gets around to this...and a lot of vets will be left out in the cold during that time.