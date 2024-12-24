Sabotaging Trump’s presidency

With only a month to go in his term as president, Joe Biden is making sure that he is known as a nasty, vindictive loser who cares nothing about the country or the people in it. Biden is “solely focused on sabotaging the incoming Trump administration” during his final weeks in office, said Fox News host Sean Hannity. Reflecting a desire for vengeance rather than constructive governance, Biden’s actions don’t “seem to make any sense at all to anybody. All vengeance.”

“Joe Biden will never forgive the Democratic Party for dumping him from the ticket,” said Scott Pinsker at PJ Media, “As far as he’s concerned, we’re gonna get what we deserve -- and maybe, after everything is a charred, broken-down mess and the world’s on fire, we’ll realize how wonderful we had it when good ol’ Joe was in charge.”

Reports suggest that Jill Biden has exercised a strong influence on Joe’s behavior. Insiders say that Jill is seeking revenge for the way her husband was treated by urging Joe to “settle the score” and “burn the whole thing down.” Joe seems to be taking his wife’s advice.

Perhaps the most reprehensible of Biden’s actions is selling off the materials for the border wall. Biden has been engaging in a fire sale of barriers ordered during Trump’s administration and paid for with taxpayer money. The clear purpose appears to be an attempt to frustrate the incoming Trump administration and make their border-control job more difficult. This amounts to “absolute sabotage,” said Sen. Ted Cruz.

Tied for first place is Biden’s last-ditch effort to escalate the conflict in Ukraine by authorizing the use of American-made long-range missiles to strike inside Russia. “Biden is ratcheting up the Russia-Ukraine war on his way out the door and sabotaging Trump’s efforts to secure a peace deal,” said Shawn Fleetwood in The Federalist.

“What the Biden-Harris administration is doing is nothing short of malevolent,” said Fleetwood. “These leftist kooks are ratcheting up the war on their way out the White House door, defying the will of the American people and sabotaging Trump’s efforts to secure a peace agreement in the process. The goal should be -- and should have always been -- to establish peace in the region. Not put the globe on the precipice of World War III.”

Biden is creating obstacles to Trump’s plan for deporting illegal immigrants. As reported by the New York Times, the Biden administration is considering extending protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants whose status in the United States is set to expire in the first months of the Trump administration.

A similar attempt is being made to impede Trump’s climate plans. “The Biden administration is racing to complete a study that could complicate Trump’s plan to immediately approve new liquefied natural gas export terminals,” write Ari Natter and Ruth Liao at Bloomberg. “The study could prove to be a speed bump to an incoming Republican administration that has promised to increase US fossil fuel production. Although the Trump administration could choose to ignore the study, project operators and sponsors would face the threat and uncertainty of legal jeopardy. Redoing the study could take as long as a year.”

Biden’s last parting shot is offering an onslaught of questionable pardons to his son, Hunter, as well as 1,500 others. They include a former Pennsylvania judge who colluded with a private jail system to incarcerate juveniles, pocketing the profits, and the former comptroller of Dixon, Illinois, who was convicted of stealing almost $54 million in what may have been the largest municipal fraud case in US history.

“Biden…” writes Bonchie at RedState, “is one of the most corrupt, sociopathic individuals to ever hold the presidency.” The actions of his final month in office support that conclusion.

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and author of ten books including two No. 1 Amazon Best Sellers, AMERICA ON ITS KNEES: The Cost of Replacing Trump with Biden, and THE WAR ON WHITES: How Hating White People Became the New National Sport.

Image: AT via Magic Studio