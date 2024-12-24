Of gifts—past, present, and future

People increasingly buy their own gifts for others to give them, so they don’t run the risk of “having” to return them. Many folks now just give cash. After all, it’s always the right color, and the right size (unless the recipient is truly greedy). Many families have given up on buying gifts for specific people altogether, instead instituting “The Dice Game” or some such to determine who gets what. (Nothing says Christmas like tossing dice and stealing away gifts you know other people covet.) Some polls have found that a majority of respondents claim they wouldn’t buy any gifts at all if they didn’t “feel like they had to.”

Some of us are not wealthy enough to give the gift of a new car…or small country…to our loved ones, despite what many commercials imply. Yet, those really aren’t the most treasured presents that can be given to those we truly love. At least they shouldn’t be. Sure, physical gifts are a large part of the Christmas season, but there are other gifts, as well. And the most important gifts are the ones we give, not the ones we get. The gift of one’s presence is often more valued than the bestowing of physical presents.

So, while this season can be hectic, I hope you all get to spend some time with your loved ones around the hearth, Christmas tree, or dinner table this year. And let’s not forget about the gifts we’ve already received, such as our lives, family and friends, shared memories, and accidents we’ve survived or never had. (And this year, AT readers, we have another gift for which to be thankful, the election of Donald Trump.)

In days of yore, many younger working folks traveled back home for Christmas to spend three or four days on the farm or at the family homestead, basking in the warmth of a fireplace, good conversation, and a home-cooked meal. Home. It often took a day or two just to get home—via horse, Model T, or train. Traditions were honored, games were played, and stories were told. Folks gave…of that most precious gift of all: their time and undivided attention…face-to-face. The greatest gift we have to give. (Yes, it was easier back then, prior to television, the internet, video games, Tik-Tok, Facebook, etc., etc.)

Today few of us would panic if we skipped celebrating Christmas altogether, yet almost all of us panic when we can’t find our smartphone.

We have journeyed way too far down a road that ought not have been traveled.

It is time to find our way home again.

Oh, holy night The stars are brightly shining It is the night of the dear Savior’s birth Long lay the world in sin and error pining Till he appeared and the soul felt its worth A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn

Let’s celebrate the greatest gift of all.

Merry Christmas.

