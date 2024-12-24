Correction: No, we still don't know who the woman was
Yesterday, I wrote a piece about the purported identity of the victim of the New York subway burning attack, a woman who had been set on fire and killed by an illegal alien.
A minor news outlet alongside major trending on Twitter had reported that her name was Amelia Carter, running a photo and purported social media posts.
Twitter Community Notes says that's not true:
The "trending" is still going despite this and people are still posting this erroneous information.
But it's fake news, put out by some fraudster. I should have been more skeptical here, not seeing it from a more reliable media outlet, or confirming it from more than those sources. Mea culpa. I corrected the piece and regret the error.
