Correction: No, we still don't know who the woman was

Yesterday, I wrote a piece about the purported identity of the victim of the New York subway burning attack, a woman who had been set on fire and killed by an illegal alien.

A minor news outlet alongside major trending on Twitter had reported that her name was Amelia Carter, running a photo and purported social media posts.

Twitter Community Notes says that's not true:

🚨BREAKING: The NYC Subway Burning Victim was 29 years old, Amelia Carter. She's a graduate of SUNY Purchase and obtaining her PhD from UPenn.



RIP Amelia Carter! Death Penalty for the Guatemalan illegal, Sebastian Zapeta.



Remember: Dems wanted to jail hero Daniel Penny! pic.twitter.com/lwcGdtTRG3 — AJ Huber (@Huberton) December 23, 2024

The "trending" is still going despite this and people are still posting this erroneous information.

But it's fake news, put out by some fraudster. I should have been more skeptical here, not seeing it from a more reliable media outlet, or confirming it from more than those sources. Mea culpa. I corrected the piece and regret the error.

