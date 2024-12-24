« James Bond franchise in jeopardy following clashes between producers and Amazon execs | Violent and very male Tren de Aragua gangbanger dressed in drag to evade cops and almost did—but his voice gave him away »
December 24, 2024

Correction: No, we still don't know who the woman was

By Monica Showalter

Yesterday, I wrote a piece about the purported identity of the victim of the New York subway burning attack, a woman who had been set on fire and killed by an illegal alien.

A minor news outlet alongside major trending on Twitter had reported that her name was Amelia Carter, running a photo and purported social media posts.

Twitter Community Notes says that's not true:

The "trending" is still going despite this and people are still posting this erroneous information.

But it's fake news, put out by some fraudster. I should have been more skeptical here, not seeing it from a more reliable media outlet, or confirming it from more than those sources. Mea culpa. I corrected the piece and regret the error.

