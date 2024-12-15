Dronegate ballooning out of control

The drones are all over now, not just in New Jersey.

And they're creating problems.

According to New York's Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, drone activity forced runways at New York's Stewart Airfield to shut down Friday night.

As I recently wrote, Dronegate is becoming ever more pervasive—and absurd.

Yet, White House officials have heretofore deemed any and all suspected threats from the drones to be "not credible," and said many sightings are likely just of planes.

Call me a skeptic, but I don’t believe them. Any member of the Biden administration. Ever. About anything. Track record, you see.

Admittedly, I am not generally considered to be an aviation ‘expert,’ but I doubt an airfield would be shut down because of plane sightings! In fact, this would rather defeat its purpose.

“What is it, Bob?”

“Boss, I think we better shut down all the runways. I’m pretty sure I just saw an airplane!”

“Dear God! I’ll give the order!”

This is strange, even in the Bizarro World in which we all now reside.

‘Officials’ have said that the drones aren’t private, aren’t ours, and are definitely not from another nation.

O.K.

If we were to take the ‘authorities’ at their word, it would leave only three possibilities:

1) We have all been hallucinating and haven’t actually seen what we’ve seen.

2) The drones are alien-sent.

3) Government officials are lying to us through their teeth.

None of these options are good. One would be extremely concerning on its face. Two would pose a potentially dire threat, especially because, were it true, the aliens haven’t yet tried to contact us or reassure us that they come in peace.

And three, though perhaps the most likely, would be nonetheless tragic.

It is time for transparency. It is time for action. It is time for Trump.



