$765 million to play ball

The New York Mets recently agreed to sign Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, by far the most ridiculous largest contract in major league baseball history.

As of this writing, the Mets have not confirmed the deal because it is contingent on a pending physical, but sources say it contains a full no-trade clause, a $75 million signing bonus, a potential opt-out clause after five seasons-- and no deferred money. In fact, if certain conditions are met, it could potentially be worth as much as $805 million.

Now I don’t begrudge anyone for making whatever they can in a free market, but, at some point, one wonders if the average Joe in flyover country, making 40, 50, 60 grand a year, will start to sour on these types of contracts—and eventually sports in general. (I was going to say ‘professional’ sports, but, what with the portal and NIL money in college athletics today, it may be a distinction without a significant difference.) Especially as many played baseball in their youth; played hard—and for free.

And the $765 million doesn’t include any of the lucrative endorsement deals he’s sure to get. A guy’s got to feed his family, right? I would bet his contract contains a clause guaranteeing him 20 or 30 ‘maintenance days’ to rest his body…and perhaps a week or two off for family leave. The more today’s athletes make, the less they are willing to risk, and the more they are expected to be pampered.

Perspective: the Louisiana Purchase cost the U.S. $15 million in 1803, the equivalent of about $419 million today. This means that Soto is going to make, in 15 years, nearly twice what it cost us to buy 500 million acres of land that is ours in perpetuity…adjusted for inflation! Land that stretches from the Mississippi River to the Rocky Mountains and from the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border, comprising all or part of the states of Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana (duh!), Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming.

At this rate, it will soon require an expenditure equivalent to the Gross National Product (GNP) of several African nations to field a competitive ballclub. Or maybe even to solidify your squad’s infield.

For this kind of money, Soto better be able to secure our borders, find a cure for the common cold—and perhaps walk across water when called to do so.

Go Mets!

Image: Screen shot from SNY video, via YouTube

