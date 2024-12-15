Mayor Wu's Boston: Progressive excess and incompetence

In the heart of Boston, a city steeped in history where the legacy of the American Revolution whispers through its cobblestone streets, the city's current leadership under Mayor Michelle Wu seems to echo a different kind of revolution — one of progressive excess and ideological pandering that threatens to undermine the foundational values of equality, transparency, and effective governance.



From the outset, Wu's tenure has been marked by a series of decisions and policies that, when viewed through a conservative lens, reveal not just a departure from traditional governance but a troubling tilt towards divisiveness and impractical idealism.



Let's start with the now-infamous "Electeds of Color Holiday Party."

In creating an exclusive gathering based on race, Wu not only endorsed a form of reverse discrimination but also fueled the very divisions she claims to combat.

This was not about celebrating diversity but about drawing lines where none should exist. Imagine if this were reversed; the outcry would be deafening, and rightly so. Yet, here, it's presented under the guise of progressivism, a term increasingly synonymous with hypocrisy.



Next, consider Wu's approach to public safety and her relationship with law enforcement. Her initial opposition to funding the Boston Regional Intelligence Center (BRIC) was hailed by some as progressive, but her later support for the same program as mayor reveals a political opportunism rather than a principled stand.

This flip-flop on public safety measures, especially in a time when crime rates in parts of Boston are climbing, illustrates a lack of commitment to the city's security, prioritizing ideological purity over practicality. It's as if the mayor is more concerned with the optics of reform than with ensuring the safety of Bostonians, particularly in neighborhoods where crime is not just a statistic but a daily reality.



On the economic front, Wu's fiscal policies have been a parade of missteps. Her push for changes in commercial tax rates, executed with what many see as a lack of transparency, undermines business confidence in a city already grappling with post-pandemic recovery. The narrative of "bullying" from the business sector isn't just rhetoric; it's a reflection of a governance style that seems to treat the economic engines of our city with disdain.

Her environmental policies, while laudable to some in intent, often lack the economic realism necessary for sustainable implementation, potentially stymying growth and development under the weight of well-intentioned but poorly conceived regulations.



Moreover, Mayor Wu's handling of Boston's sanctuary city status and her approach to immigration enforcement is emblematic of a broader disconnect with public safety and fiscal responsibility.

Out of all the stories I’ve covered with ICE, Massachusetts is the most disturbing. Weekly arrests of child rapists by ICE’s Boston office, including four in a single morning when we embedded with them & several child rapists in a single operation on Nantucket. Almost always… https://t.co/yH4K1QbdAb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 10, 2024

By refusing to cooperate with federal deportation efforts, Wu places ideology above the law, potentially straining city resources and creating tensions within communities where trust in local law enforcement is crucial.

This stance has not only invited criticism for its perceived negligence but also for the potential fiscal burden it places on local taxpayers, who are left to fund the consequences of such policies.



Her environmental and housing policies further illustrate a pattern of ideological overreach.

The push for rent control, for instance, while attractive in theory, could lead to reduced housing construction and maintenance, exacerbating rather than solving the affordability crisis. It's a classic case of progressive policy clashing with economic realities, where the pursuit of social justice fails to account for market dynamics, potentially leading to long-term economic and social stagnation.



Public interaction and transparency under Wu have been equally contentious. Her claims of facing sexism and racism in criticism, while perhaps valid in some instances, often serve as a shield against legitimate policy critique. This approach not only trivializes the real issues of discrimination but also stifles open debate, a cornerstone of democratic governance. It's a strategy that might win points in progressive circles but alienates those seeking substantive discourse on city management.



What's perhaps most concerning is how Wu's leadership style has contributed to a broader narrative where governance in Boston seems more about symbolism than substance. From swatting incidents to public safety concerns, the administration's response often feels more about managing the "image" of progressive governance than addressing the gritty, complex needs of a city that demands more from its leaders.



So while Boston has historically been a beacon of progressive thought, Mayor Wu's administration might well be remembered as a cautionary tale of how far progressive idealism can veer from pragmatic governance. Her policies and actions, when critiqued through a conservative lens, reveal not just a disconnect from traditional values but also from the practical governance that Bostonians, regardless of political stripe, expect and deserve. As we move forward, it's crucial for the city's leadership to recalibrate, focusing on unity, transparency, and a governance model that respects the diverse needs of all Bostonians, not just those who align with a particular ideological agenda.



Boston deserves better than the divisive, often impractical governance we've seen. It's time for a return to the principles that made this city great: equality for all, not just for some; fiscal responsibility over fiscal fancy; and a commitment to public safety and economic prosperity over ideological posturing. Only then can Boston truly reclaim its status as a city of progress, not just in name but in deed.

Ronald Beaty lives in Massachusetts.

Image: Screen shot from X video