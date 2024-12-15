A new Andrea Widburg / American Thinker podcast on healthcare costs

The outpouring of hatred for Brian Thompson, a hardworking man born in the heartland who worked his way up the economic ladder from an anything-but-upper-class boyhood, who was murdered (allegedly) by Luigi Mangione, a fabulously wealthy, spoiled, drug-using rich kid, has been shocking, to say the least. It speaks to a moral vacuum among a large segment of the American population.

However, there is undoubtedly a problem with how our healthcare system works. The same leftists who are cheering on Thompson’s murder (and seem completely unperturbed by the fact that it was carried out using what I believe is an illegally created gun) insist that their delight in a man’s death is because we don’t have socialized medicine. If we had socialized medicine, they argue, he wouldn’t have died, and they wouldn’t have had to be happy.

I argue the opposite, which is that we already have a semi-socialized system because it is perverted at all levels by the government. And even when the government isn’t perverting it, other factors destroy anything like a free market in healthcare.

In this podcast, I detail what I believe are the eight factors that explain America’s soaring healthcare costs. At the end of the video, I look briefly at the two alternatives for fixing it: Total government control versus the free market.

