President Trump's celebration of the heroism of Daniel Penny will inspire others
It was May 1, 2023, at roughly 2:00 p.m. in New York City.
Just before the train was about to depart, a 30-year-old homeless man, Jordan Neely, burst into the train and began shouting.
The memory of a 2022 subway shooting was most likely fresh in the passengers' minds. This was when a masked Black supremacist, 62-year-old Frank James, threw smoke grenades and fired his handgun in the New York City subway. The act of terrorism caused 29 people to be injured, and this included victims who were hit by direct gunfire, while others were affected due to smoke inhalation.
Back to 2023.
Journalist Vázquez also revealed that Neely took off his jacket and threw it to the floor, causing other passengers to move away from him fearing their well-being. Other witnesses said that Neely made "half-lunge movements" at other passengers and was within "half a foot of people." Witnesses said Neely tossed garbage at other passengers and even began approaching people in a threatening manner. A mother with a child testified that Neely charged at passengers, and she shielded herself and her child behind a stroller, believing she might die. Another witness heard Neely say, "Someone is going to die today."
BREAKING: bombshell bodycam reveals that police detected a pulse on Jordan Neely after he was put in a chokehold by Daniel Penny.— Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) November 1, 2024
At the behest of BLM who called it a racist killing, Soros-funded D.A. Alvin Bragg is falsely prosecuting Penny for manslaughter.
Penny is innocent. pic.twitter.com/0fxy5xtZ9x
NEW: Jordan Neely had a pulse after being put in a chokehold by Marine veteran Daniel Penny but NYPD declined mouth-to-mouth because they were afraid of getting hepatitis.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2024
Neely was so dirty that officers didn't feel safe performing CPR.
Penny is charged with mansl*ughter and… pic.twitter.com/kNMCoaPaU7
Make no mistake, this was an act of unmitigated heroism on Penny's part. Penny placed himself in peril when he approached the miscreant who could have been armed, and his behavior made him seem very dangerous.
There will be those, even people who are not Penny's detractors, who say he could have acted differently, perhaps not held Neely for so long, or not applied a chokehold. But those people weren't at the crime scene where adrenalin was running high and Penny had to make a split-second decision.
Alas for vultures in the judiciary, the media, politics, and beyond looking to bake their bread on the figurative funeral pyres of others, the incident became about race.
The potential terrorist was painted as the victim of his mental illness issues, drug addiction and homelessness. The fact that he was a Michael Jackson impersonator was mentioned to humanize him.
Daniel Penny is a racist, classist, ableist murderer. He should face ignominy forever regardless of what a court does or doesn’t do to him.— Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) December 7, 2024
Fortunately, common sense prevailed in the courts, this seems like a rarity these days, especially in liberal precincts.
The charge of second-degree manslaughter, which carried a maximum 15-year sentence, was dismissed by Judge Maxwell Wiley while a Manhattan jury found Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide, which carried a four-year maximum sentence.
Penny was acquitted.
Legal experts said that the case should not have been brought to court, especially since the NYPD has let Penny go after questioning. The villain behind this one is notorious New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who also targeted President Trump.
As expected, the acquittal incurred the unhinged wrath of leftists, who are still in shock following President Trump's landslide victory last month.
The man accused of killing Jordan Neely, a homeless Black man, will sit beside the future president and vice president at the Army-Navy game. https://t.co/6CVhQpQ6n9
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 13, 2024
Daniel Penny joined President Donald J. Trump and VP-elect JD Vance at the @ArmyNavyGame today in Landover, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/RCpxDQqcQn— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 14, 2024
Hopefully, Penny will be given suitable employment in the future and perhaps even a Presidential Medal of Honor. Hopefully, his legal bills will be recompensed.
It is important to remember that such heroism is not just about being tough and adept in combat.
In this age of vanity, egocentricity, and narcissism, it is nice to see a display of compassion and morality.
Penny and others like him must be celebrated as humanitarians as much as heroes, hopefully, this celebration will cause people to forget the demonization campaign and will create a climate that encourages similar acts.
The justice system and law enforcement must ensure that such heroes are honored and above all treated with dignity and respect during every interaction.
The coverage across all media needs to be more extensive and commemorative, these heroes deserve to become household names and aspirational figures.