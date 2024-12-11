Droning on … and on … and on …

Dozens of large drones have been flying over New Jersey — and now New York — for the past several weeks … and the FBI and other government officials purport to be utterly clueless as to whose they are, who is flying them, and what their intent may be.

Drones have reportedly been spotted near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military facility, and President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course.

A spokeswoman for the FBI’s Newark Field Office, which is leading the investigation, recently told PIX11 News: "We understand the concern, and we are doing all we can to figure out what's going on. We truly don't have much information to provide at the moment."

Are you bleeping kidding me? What the hell is the point of having lavishly funded intelligence agencies and a similarly lavishly funded military if we are still left ignorant and defenseless?

The drones are apparently being flown primarily at night, and often in formations. Yet, there has been some talk that perhaps these are Amazon delivery drones or some other such benign craft.

I'm guessing that, since this drone apocalypse has been in the news for weeks now, if Amazon was behind this aerial display, Jeff Bezos or another company official might have already said, “Yup, these drones are ours. Nothing to worry about. As you were.”

Wouldn't the fact that these drones are flying primarily at night cause the FBI or one of our other crack intelligence agencies to think to themselves, “Gee, I wonder why these drones are being flown only at night? It is almost as if whoever is controlling them does not want for them to be seen.”

Which leads me to China. The Chinese flew a giant freaking balloon across the entire continent and we didn't do anything about it, despite its glacial pace. They must surely believe that they could get away with flying a few dozen drones over New Jersey and New York — and their attendant military bases, dams, and other infrastructure.

As well as Trump’s properties.

Granted, this is rampant speculation on my part.

But, if they were going to do it, it would certainly be before Jan. 20. Whether or not these particular drones belong to the CCP, it appears China’s extraordinary investment in high tech military weaponry is entirely unnecessary, at least as regards the United States.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S.’s military readiness and capability appears to have regressed to pre-World War I levels, despite the advent of high-tech weaponry.

These drones fly at roughly the speed of a World War I aeroplane. A pilot in a Sopwith Camel or a Fokker Triplane could probably shoot one down.

I picture a pilot in an open cockpit with goggles, a leather vest, and a scarf trailing behind him pursuing one of these drones, his crude Gatling-style machine gun ablazin.’

Yet, the U.S. can't figure out what these drones are up to or what to do about them, mimicking how it handled the now infamous spy balloon.

It seems like, at this point in time, China could attack the U.S. with wooden schooners, slow boats from China, and it would be unable to quickly identify them … or protect its coasts as they bombarded Los Angeles and New York with cannonballs. Or whatever.

Whatever the case, this is just another embarrassment, and reason number 1,497 that the Trump administration can’t get here fast enough.

For God’s sake, shoot one of these aerial voyeurs down. If it’s of Chinese origin, say “Aha!”

If it’s one of Amazon’s, say: “Our bad, we’ll reimburse you.”

Simple.

Of course, the truth may be that our government is somehow behind these semi-UFOs. But the implications of that — and the lack of transparency — would be no more reassuring.

Image: LiveNOW from FOX video screen shot, via YouTube