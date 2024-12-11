How is it we know more about Luigi Mangione than we do about Thomas Crooks?

Within hours of his apprehension in Pennsylvania in connection with the cold-blooded murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, scads of information rolled out about the life and times of suspect Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old man who has been accused of the killing, and in a very short period of time, the Internet being a fast medium.

We've seen pictures of his family, and heard their statements of shock and regret at the news. We learned he grew up wealthy, the son of the owner of two resorts near Baltimore. We learned he once worked in a nursing home owned by his family.

We learned where he went to school, even high school where he was a valedictorian, and that he was quite accomplished in the difficult subjects of computer science and engineering at an Ivy League university.

We've heard from his friends, who say he was normal and outgoing, with some even seeing leadership qualities in him.

We learned he was athletic and outdoorsy, enjoying hiking and surfing. We learned he was well traveled, living as a digital nomad in Hawaii, traveling to Japan, living in San Francisco, as well as Pennsylvania and Maryland in his life earlier.

We learned about his online presence through his many social media accounts, posting pictures of his ripped physique, liking the Unabomber, disliking Jordan Peterson, getting into deep philosophical discussions with others.

We learned about his surfing accident which led to back surgery, leaving him with four pins in his back, apparent pictures of which he posted on his social media bannerheads. We even learned that, according to a friend, that the surgery made it too painful for him to have sexual relations ever again, which he resented.

We learned of his obsessive dislike for the health insurance industry -- and can only recall that involuntary eunuchs have been known to take revenge on their tormentors.

We learned about his manifesto which was picked up by the cops when they apprehended him, and it seems to have been leaked already into the Internet, railing against the health care industry.

So there's quite a lot of information out there, and this synopsis is far from complete.

That, in addition to the details of the murder and the details of the apprehension, presents a pretty comprehensive picture.

It's in striking contrast to the last high-profile killer who came to our attention last July, Thomas Crooks, another young man with a similar background who got his name in the news for attempting to kill President Trump amid a sea of Secret Service incompetence, but did manage to murder an innocent firefighter who was nearby, and injure two others in addition to President Trump, before he was shot dead by a cop. His age was similar, his engineering background was similar, his working in a nursing home was similar

But we hear nothing of the level of information Mangione got from this miserable freak -- little about his political motivations, which political party he identified with, what his political views were, who his friends were, nothing about his very strange family who threw away their silverware to prevent police from finding it in a home search after the killing and attempted assassination, nothing about the strange associated classmates who could have been involved in the attack.

We know nothing about the strange ad he made for Blackrock, or the 18 burner phones in his backpack. We don't know who he was talking to on the phone, seen in a video, before he launched into his assassination bid. If he had a manifesto, we haven't seen it. And his social media accounts were quickly scrubbed and shut down.

Now, some of this can be explained away by Mangione having an internet presence and being a non-misfit socially, which made more information available generally.

But that doesn't explain all of it. Where are the classmates who knew him? Why is his family so silent? Why has his social media presence been suppressed? And why is the Secret Service seemingly going out of its way to obstruct Congress? There have been quite a few shouting matches at this point.

Even less information is available about a second apparent wannabe-assassin of Trump in Florida a few weeks later, accused gunman Ryan Routh.We know he was a loser of some kind, having no money and living in a shambling house in Hawaii (as Mangione did). We don't know how he got a lot of money to travel around trailing Trump from North Carolina to Florida. There is some information about his inchoate political views, which like everything else about him, is fragmented.

The guess one can make for this assymetrical distribution of information is that the press and the government investigating the assassination attempts hates Trump, and may even be implicated in the assasination attempts, as if in a coverup. By contrast, most people are pretty appalled about the cold-blooded murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York. That may explain why so little information about the attempts on Trump are out there in contrast to Mangione. They'd rather sweep it under the rug.

It's hard to say with certainly what this is about, but it's just strange that some information gets out more readily about major events than others. Funny how it's the information we want most.

Image: Screen shot from New York Post video, via YouTube