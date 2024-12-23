Democrats -- Don't be sheep

On December 19th, the Wall Street Journal published “How the White House functioned with a diminished Biden in charge” outlining their, the Biden Cabinet, the DNC, Democrat Donors, Kamala Harris, and the legacy media’s long-held awareness from the earliest days of his “presidency" that Joe Biden’s mental capacities had waned.

To put it bluntly, they lied. They then proceeded to gaslight anyone with a functioning brain that what we were seeing with our own eyes were “cheapfakes.” Yet, another conspiracy theory come to conspiracy fact.

The question must be asked -- who was running the country?

Was it Dr. Jill? Barack Obama? His strategically placed minions? George/Alex Soros? Maybe some globalist cabal, operating in the shadows? Likely, all the above.

Of course they lied. They lied to their base. To their voters. They played you all for stupid. They convinced you that Joe was doing a good job, that he was fit as a fiddle, that, according to Joe Scarborough -- "F-you if you can't handle the truth." This version of Biden "Is the best Biden ever."

My Democrat friends -- don’t you feel a little uneasy that they so easily played you for stooges?

Do you know what else they lied to you about? Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. Donald Trump is not a threat to democracy. Donald Trump is not a convicted felon (outside of the sham cases brought in Atlanta, D.C., and the Southern District of New York). Donald Trump is not a racist. Donald Trump is not a fascist. Donald Trump is not going to round up blacks and Hispanics and lock them in internment camps. Donald Trump is not going to sign a national ban on abortion. Donald Trump is not going to start World War III.

All lies. All of it. The Democrat cabal, and the legacy media (but I repeat myself) lie for power. Not being able to articulate a positive message on their agenda for America, they attempted to scare you with fear porn. They lied to you about your candidate and ours. Thankfully a plurality of Americans saw through the lies.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20th. The American people overwhelmingly support his agenda, his cabinet, and have given him a mandate to Make America Great Again.

Turn off legacy media. Find new News outlets. Think for yourself.

Don’t be sheep.

Image: AT via Magic Studio