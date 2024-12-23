Microaggression ideology condones murder

How ironic that the same ideology that brought many Americans compulsory courses on microaggression, including me personally to maintain my healthcare license, is the same one that believes violence is justified to solve public policy grievances. Such backward thinking follows the recent murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Shockingly, many Americans -- mainly those with this far-left ideology -- are hailing the monster who hunted down the respected business leader and father of two and shot him to death in cold blood. Talk of reforming the nation’s healthcare system is spreading like wildfire on social media, but doing so sends a horrible message.



We must not permit people to advance their political agendas by committing murder -- their violence does not give them a ticket to the front of the grievance line. Imagine if we were to accept that bloodthirsty form of public discourse. Our democracy would degenerate into a scene from Mad Max.



Disappointingly, a major proponent of the above ideology -- Senator Elizabeth Warren -- sympathized with the murderer. Let’s hope she and the rest of the murderer’s “fan club” don’t inspire a trend of repeat performances.

Image: AT via Magic Studio