Defending decency

The Hawk Tuah girl’s 15 minutes are about up, thankfully.

I’ll admit I never imagined a gal whose claim to fame is she suggested spitting on a partner’s genitals to turn the guy on “in bed” would be empowered to create her own brand and also her own bitcoin. She was just trying to suggest a “way to have fun” she responded to detractors after her streetside video confession went viral.

Girls just wanna have fun? But is it really fun to be unloved and lonely, bitter after failed relationships, and unable to have a marriage with anyone after having “played married” with a string of past partners?

America nowadays is full of people too scared to point out the difference between what is good and what is indecent. We allow the latter to be pushed by the media, government, academia, and business as if it were the natural state of things, and fear to speak the truth of the former. But how will others know the truth, if we don’t not only resist evil, but declare what is truly good, in all aspects of life?

We can do better, by having the nerve to be contrarians to America’s prevailing ethos of indecency.

“Billie Elish had lots of good sex”, we read, but has she found any true love? Or doesn’t that matter to those who believe life is merely a string of experiences, a menu of choices to choose from? But aren’t there bad choices?

“It’s indecent,” I wrote rather self-consciously in an online complaint about yet another video ad on erection pills, featuring some coarse woman talking about her man’s “tool” being “rock hard”.

I suppose it’s the price we must pay to see something truly pure and beautiful on YouTube, like violinist Karolina Protsenko.

I never thought that after my teens and twenties of being a dirty dog with the “ladies,” I would age into being an old moralist and something of a prude. But fortunately, I met a great gal, married, and had a loving relationship that was rocky. I’ve been divorced for many years, but the good parts of my marriage changed how I view sexual relations. It should be reserved for a loving, committed, male and female monogamous couple, I believe.

This truth was summed up recently by an AT writer, one of the many whom I enjoy reading:

What is overlooked in our libertine culture is that promiscuity violates human nature. For the vast majority of human beings, it is essential to live within a chaste, monogamous relationship, stable and inviolable, in which one is valued highly by one’s spouse. This essential fact is not a “lifestyle choice”; it is innate and rooted in our nature as caring, loving, self-restrained human beings. For those individuals who recognize the virtue of monogamy, a society in which persons switch partners every year, or month, or evening, must appear disgusting and cheap. The lifelong devotion of a monogamous couple takes on a value that many in our society cannot even imagine. There is only one way to restore the goodness that our culture lacks: for individuals to live by their own chaste moral standards. By doing so — by living as they know is right and shutting out the culture that violates their nature — over time, individuals can restore goodness and morality.

As a society, we get whatever we are proponents of—including loose, soul-damaging sexuality. Bring back some version of the Blue Laws, for online news sources.

And tell the truth about human sexuality. Because in that realm, what is true is the only thing that is beautiful. Everything else is vanity.

