What to make of all these drones -- and the U.S. response?

The CNN headline read: “Drones continue to buzz over US bases. The military isn’t sure why or how to stop them.”

That seems odd … if not unbelievable … as the U.S. military is the most advanced and lavishly funded in the world.

Yet it appears that every government department/agency/entity is entirely clueless and pointing fingers at every other government department/agency/entity.

The article supporting the headline noted that the drones’ “…intent could be anything from attempting to gather intelligence on the base or testing its defenses and response time, to gaining a better understanding of how the bases work …”

If their intent is to gather intelligence on the bases and those that run them, the intelligence they gather might indicate that there is no intelligence on those bases, given the news.

In testing their defenses, they would have discovered there is no apparent defense.

Testing their response time would have yielded the realization that there has been no response at all, forget about time.

The Camp Pendleton spokesperson’s assertion that there has been “no impact to air and ground operations” is not particularly reassuring as the drones are likely gathering intelligence, not looking to give the jig up by blowing the bases to smithereens. In any case, if this is some kind of test — any kind of test — the U.S. has failed it miserably.

I’m rather surprised the Pentagon hasn’t come out and said, “These drones are nothing but a distraction from our core mission of teaching DEI and CRT to our gender-diverse members!” As God is my witness, does any Western nation care to defend itself? Or are they all too pre-occupied with Russia to protect their homelands from any and all other threats?

Speaking of Russia—and drones-- reports indicate that Ukraine (allegedly) flew several drones into a Russian apartment building in Kazan. If so, it is possible that the Biden administration and its Pentagon aided this attack.

If so, it would be remarkable that the U.S. can assist another nation in flying drones into a Russian apartment building several hundred miles into Mother Russia, but is utterly incapable of identifying or taking down any of the drones flying over its own military bases in its homeland.

To quote an old Buffalo Springfield song, “There’s something happening here, but what it is ain’t exactly clear.”



Image: PxHere // CC0 public domain