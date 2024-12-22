No Daniel Pennys: Migrant sets woman on fire in New York subway as cops bumble and Gov. Hochul touts making subway 'safer'

In a grotesque confluence of all the horrid doings in wokester New York City, a Guatemalan migrant brazenly set a woman on fire in broad daylight in the New York subway just to watch her burn, and no Daniel Pennys came forward to stop the barbaric crime.

According to the New York Post:

A Guatemalan migrant has been arrested for allegedly lighting a sleeping subway rider on fire in Brooklyn on Sunday morning — then watching as his innocent victim burned to death in what the police commissioner called “one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit.”



The savage killing — which happened at about 7:30 a.m. on an idling F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station — shocked commuters, MTA workers and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who said Sunday that the heinous crime “took the life of an innocent New Yorker.” “As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim, who was in a seated position at the end of a subway car … and used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds,” Tisch said at a press conference. Patrolling cops smelled and saw the smoke, then followed it to the flame-covered woman, the commissioner said. They extinguished the blaze, but the victim died at the scene. Horrifying video obtained by The Post showed the suspect calmly looking on as flames consumed the still-unidentified woman, who stood inside the open subway car door.

A demented psychopath burned a homeless woman alive on the NYC subway today.

Based on his clothing, he appears to be the one sitting on the bench watching his victim burn.

She died.@hakeemjeffries, this happened in your district.

You and your fellow Leftists paved the way for… pic.twitter.com/cGRJVhVum1 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 22, 2024

It's hard to believe anyone could do this to another human being, setting her on fire, just because.

But the individual who is accused of doing it, is reportedly an illegal border surger from Guatemala, probably let into the country under Joe Biden's catch and release, as a gotaway, or through some kind of skeevy migrant parole program as an "asylum seeker." He may have had his case dismissed as so many millions have.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY - HE IS AN ILLEGAL MIGRANT: The suspect accused of setting a woman on fire in the NYC subway is Sebastian Zapeta. He is an illegal migrant from Guatemala. He sat on a bench and watched his victim burn alive.



WE NEED MASS DEPORTATIONS! pic.twitter.com/PPtSLGJAOn — NYScanner (@nyscanner) December 22, 2024

All we know is that officials will try to hide the facts.

The act is so heinous, it suggest he may well have come not merely from Guatemala, but from a depraved cartel subculture in Guatemala where burning people alive or dissolving them into acid stews, or chopping them up and hanging them from bridges is perfectly commonplace.

There is no psychopathic cruelty like cartel cruelty, and here this monster was, walking around in New York with no concerns about being deported -- no matter what he did.

He lit her on fire, he knew he could light her one fire, and no Daniel Penny appeared to save her.

A message was sent with the prosecution of Penny that anyone trying to save people on a subway from psychopaths with fiery murder on their minds would go through the prosecution he did, acquitted or not. That horse has left the barn.

What's more, as the cops slouched by, no one stepped in to try to put out the fire or rescue the victim. One cop bumblingly told the accused murderer, sitting on the subway station bench in order to gloatingly watch the crime, to move along, rather than collar him. He should have known better but didn't, so the alleged perp got away, until a couple of alert high schoolers called in that they saw him on another train. That was much less risk than stopping him, and with all the massive media coverage, the cops got serious about apprehending him, so he was finally picked up. He easily could have gotten away otherwise.

But at the same time this horrific drama was taking place, New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul was out crowing and gaslighting about how much safer she made the subways of New York:

This did not age well. https://t.co/wsxrCjIi34 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 22, 2024

It was a stark reminder that the subways are worse than ever, with unvetted illegals still roaming the city and the population now cowed from stepping in and stopping monsters.

New Yorkers voted for this, but not all of them. Incidents like this should galvanize the impetus for change to come -- or there will be more of it.

Image: Screen shot from X video