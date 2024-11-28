We don’t want revenge, we want justice

President-elect Trump has stated that success will be his revenge. While those of us on the right pray that his next term will be successful, there are distinctions between revenge and justice. Revenge is emotional, personal, vindictive and cyclic, whereas justice is rational, impersonal, and brings about vindication and closure.

We’re seeing what happens when people break the law with impunity. Those who commit smash-and-grab burglaries are given a slap on the wrist, when and if they’re apprehended. Stories of public figures committing blatant crimes flash across our screens and then fade into the ether. Millions of illegals are welcomed into our country and many wreak havoc. Meanwhile, grandmothers praying in front of abortion mills get sent to prison and government officials burst into people’s homes and euthanize their pets. Police departments, like our military, are having difficulty meeting recruitment goals as candidates have no wish to risk life, limb, and liberty for woke bureaucrats who don’t have their back.

At one time our government was ostensibly composed of people who respected the Constitution and the rule of law. Republicans campaign on being the party of law and order. Yet the GOP has a fairly well-established pattern of summoning people to their committees to testify as to their actions, writing up lengthy reports and then...nothing happens.

Case in point: a story broke on November 27, 2024 concerning Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police (CP) officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6, 2021. Byrd has a checkered career in the CP. During the J6 demonstration he shot Ashli Babbitt, a small, unarmed female Air Force veteran in the neck, killing her. Byrd says that by shooting Babbitt he “saved countless lives”. Babbitt was reportedly 5’2” tall and weighed around 110 lbs. He could’ve just pushed her down and sat on her. Did he not have a taser or pepper spray?

The DOJ had previously cleared Byrd of criminal charges and he was subsequently promoted. House Oversight investigators have given the US Capitol Police until December 4, 2024 to turn over all records and devices used by Byrd from 1/1/21 through 1/1/24. Given the GOP’s record of holding people accountable, I don’t expect much.

There are now roughly 800 Americans languishing in terrible conditions in jails for their actions on J6. The 6th Amendment states that, “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial…by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed…” It’s been four years. That’s not speedy. The 5th Amendment assures us that “no person shall be … deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”. Are these citizens receiving due process?

While campaigning for her office as Attorney General, Letitia James promised she would investigate Trump. In 2022 her office sued Trump, three of his children, and the Trump Organization for fraud. The banker who was involved in the case testified that what Trump did was not unusual, that banks always carry out their own appraisals and that they were eager to do more business with the Trump Organization. Trump ended up getting slapped with a fine of nearly $454 million dollars. As of September 2024, the case is under appeal.

I’m not an attorney so I’ll just ask, do the instances of lawfare we’re seeing constitute Deprivation of rights under color of law? Might not the victims of cases such as these file civil suits citing Malicious Prosecution?

Are Republicans afraid that, once Democrats again achieve majorities in Congress, they’ll prosecute Republicans under fabricated crimes? As the saying in the movie goes, “There’s already been a first strike!” Or are they cowards, afraid that their own closeted skeletons might be revealed?

People don’t change their behavior unless they’re motivated to do so, either because of an anticipated benefit or fear of negative consequences. If public figures engage in slander, libel, and lawfare without paying a price, they’ll simply do it again. If citizens and residents are allowed to commit crimes without being charged, vigilantism may arise and civil society may be lost.

Our justice system needs reformation. Unethical and Soros-funded AGs, judges, and prosecutors must be removed from office. Local, state, and federal law enforcement offices and our military need to return to their core missions. Every American citizen must be treated equally under the law, and there are provisions for illegals and temporary residents as well.

It’s said that we get the government we deserve and we’re seeing the results. The chaos in Western Europe and in our major cities are harbingers of what’s in store for the rest of us if the voters who love the Constitution and the rule of law don’t make our voices heard. Our elected representatives and appointed officials must step up and enforce the laws as written and intended.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.