Child-raising in rural Georgia with Atlanta sensibilities

My, have times changed. It’s hard to imagine how kids grow up at all these days, or how, attaining chronological adulthood, they know anything.

In my South Dakota neighborhood, kids were outside, unsupervised, every minute they could manage. Particularly during the summer, I ranged far and wide on my bike. There were no cell phones, and kids who weren’t outside as often as possible were thought odd.

We were a hardy lot back then. In winter, schools closed during heavy snows, even blizzards, only if visibility in town was down to a block or so. We all bundled up like little brightly colored snowmen and women and trudged through or over snowdrifts to school. Drifts often reached the roof of our single-story home, and we delighted in climbing to the roof and diving into the drifts.

That kind of freedom, those formative experiences, sadly no longer seem possible for kids in Georgia:

Brittany Patterson lives in a rural part of Georgia with her four kids. Her husband is a superintendent at a school in Montana and is away much of the time. Last month, Patterson had to take one of her children to the doctor's office. She left her 10-year-old son Soren (he's nearly 11) at home with her father, the boy's grandfather. At some point, Soren decided to go for a walk to a local gas station where he knew his best friend's grandmother was working. He didn't ask permission, he just went. Someone saw him walking along the road and called police.

A busybody saw Soren, asked if he was OK—so far so good—was told he was…and called the Sheriff. Still so good so far, until:

After establishing that Patterson’s father was at home with her children, Officer Robertson told her: “Okay, turn around for me.” “Why?” asked Patterson, furrowing her brow. “Because you’re under arrest,” the officer replied.

Georgia law allows parents to leave kids 9-13 with someone for as much as two hours. Soren was left with his grandfather, but without grandfather’s—or mother’s—knowledge or consent, he walked to a local gas station in their town of 225 people.

So what? What’s the problem? There shouldn’t be one, but there was:

The week after her arrest, she was presented with a “safety plan” from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. Under its terms, she would correct her “inadequate supervision” by downloading an app on Soren’s phone to monitor his location as a case manager stood by as a witness. Patterson must designate a “safety person” to watch over the kids whenever she leaves home without them, and inform all household members any time she leaves the residence. And, with a case manager watching, she must tell Soren how important it is that he stay on the property.

Wow. Here’s what’s likely going on, though it shouldn’t be.

I suspect Georgia has that law because of the dangers of places like Atlanta, where one probably wouldn’t want to let their kids outside without body armor. However, there are many places in Georgia, and around the rest of the country, where no such dangers exist, places like rural towns of 225.

Police officers have wide discretion and keeping in mind I’m working from media accounts and wasn’t there, it appears the police involved can’t define that term. Professional cops would have ensured Soren was safe—he was—briefly chatted with mom or grandpa to learn Soren often walked to that gas station/quick shop alone, and was in no danger, nor was Patterson in any way a negligent parent, thanked them for their cooperation, and been on their way.

Prosecutors also have wide discretion, but there appear to be no adults in this particular prosecutor’s office. Again, I have no access to the deputy’s reports submitted to the prosecution, but what sane adult wouldn’t be able to think: “hmm. A ten-year old walking to a quick shop in a town of 225—kids do that sort of thing--his parents and grandpa didn’t give him permission, so no crime, and this sort of thing really isn’t my business anyway. I have real crooks to prosecute. Why the hell did they even do a report?” Apparently, whichever prosecutor dealt with this file doesn’t have any real work to do.

The “safety plan” is likely the system’s attempt to salvage something without admitting they’re reactionary idiots. I suspect the blowback in this case has been ferocious. If Patterson agrees to it, they’ll drop the charges. Patterson, despite facing up to a year in jail and having the child welfare mafia on her for life, said no.

It’s difficult to believe cases like this happen in America, but when authorities take themselves far too seriously, they do. As for Brittany and Soren, prayers are in order.

