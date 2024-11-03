Joe Biden’s consequential apostrophe

President Biden, talking about Donald Trump, just told the whole world, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.” But the transcript released by the White House press office tells a different story: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s.” You may have to look a second time to catch the change. It is quite subtle. In the second sentence, there is the addition of an apostrophe (’).

That tiny punctuation mark changes the meaning of the sentence. By this sleight-of-hand grammatical addition, President Biden can now claim he was not insulting millions of American citizens, but instead disparaging a single man: the comedian who made the off-color joke at the Trump rally.

It is time for President Biden to fess up to his sin. It is also time for Kamala Harris to apologize for her boss — but I realize she is a little busy right now lying about Trump wanting to execute Liz Cheney. President Biden, stop hiding behind that little apostrophe and apologize!

Now let’s look again at that controversial apostrophe. What we call in English an apostrophe looks exactly like the smallest letter found in the ancient Hebrew alphabet: a “yod,” also referred to in Matthew 5:18 as a “jot.”

Unlike the fake-news apostrophe that Joe Biden hides behind, the letter yod, according to the Hebrew sages, has some real mystical pizzazz. It is the smallest letter in the Hebrew alphabet, and because it is so small, it helps remind us of just how big God is. Put another way, compared to God, we are like tiny yods on a page. We are infinitesimals.

We, the infinitesimal supporters of Donald Trump, are on a mission. We may be small individually, but if we all vote as one, come Tuesday, there is nothing we can’t accomplish. Let’s make it happen!

Image: The White House via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0 US.