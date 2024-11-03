Trump wants to assassinate Liz Cheney?!

So, Liz Cheney is the innocent, fainting victim of an assassination threat from Donald Trump?!

I live in Wyoming, and Wyomingites find the very idea hilarious. We politically assassinated her in 2022 by rejecting her primary bid by electing an actual Wyomingite, Harriett Hageman. It was an epic electoral assassination: Cheney lost by a 37%+ margin, and we made sure the screen door whacked her on the ass on her way out of Wyoming, a state with which she had only a passing familiarity.

Serving as co-chair for the January 6 Committee, one of two token Republicans in Name Only (RINOs), turned out not to be popular in Wyoming. Who coulda thunk it? Donald Trump, no Cheney family fan, celebrated Wyoming’s win:

To be completely fair, and to give credit where credit is due, it was really an electoral suicide.

Cheney had long been essentially a carpetbagger. She didn’t live or work in Wyoming and ignored requests from the Wyoming Republican Party to show up for its conventions and other events. She did, upon occasion, show up for fund-raising in places like Jackson, which is Wyoming’s equivalent of Austin in Texas, a small blue island in a vast sea of red.

Until 2020, she was able to ride her father’s coattails into Congress as Wyoming’s sole representative. At last count, Wyoming’s population is only a bit of 585,000, and Wyomingites would like to keep it that way. Cheney made it clear she didn’t care for Wyomingites other than blue wealthy transplants, and they returned the sentiment. So did Cheney by campaigning for Kamala Harris.

As he is wont to do, Donald Trump gave Cheney, and the flailing Harris Campaign, ammunition with this comment during an appearance with Tucker Carlson:

[Dick Cheney’s] daughter’s a very dumb individual, very dumb. She’s a radical Warhawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they’re all Warhawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, “Aw gee, well, let’s send ten thousand troops into the mouth of the enemy.” But she’s a stupid person.

The Harris Campaign, their media propaganda arm and various Harris supporters immediately began hysterically screaming Trump was calling for the assassination of Liz Cheney! See? He really is Hitler! He wants to kill Liz Cheney! As one might expect, they took Trump’s comments out of context, altered the text, and certainly didn’t provide the entire comment for readers and listeners to judge for themselves. As always, CNN was in the forefront of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) psychosis:

What Trump was clearly saying is Cheney is a Warhawk, one who delights in sending other people’s sons and daughters off to fight in unnecessary wars while safe behind a DC desk, one who never experiences danger. It’s a venerable American position in common use particularly since the Vietnam era. He could have made his point more concisely and elegantly, but as is usual for Trump, he wasn’t using handler’s words read from a teleprompter. Unlike Kamala Harris he’s able to speak extemporaneously, but in so doing often rambles a bit. Even so, honest Americans know exactly what he’s saying, and this particular last-ditch electoral lie, quickly began to blow up in Harris’ handler’s faces:

Even a Vox writer, no Republican, was compelled to honesty:

Even Bill Maher told the truth:

“I woke up to the headline ‘Donald Trump had called for a firing squad for Liz Cheney,’ said Maher, adding, “and this is what I really don’t like about the media — No, he didn’t.”

Even arch Trump foe Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin, who is planning ways to keep Trump from taking office should he win, appearing on Maher’s show thought the lie a bridge too far:

I agree with you on the lying,” he said. “That’s ridiculous and absurd and counterproductive.”

Bizarrely, Arizona’s Attorney General isn’t as rational as Maher or Raskin, as this hyperbolic NBC headline demonstrates:

Arizona attorney general’s office probing Trump’s violent comments about Liz Cheney “I have already asked my criminal division chief to start looking at that statement, analyzing it for whether it qualifies as a death threat under Arizona’s laws,” Mayes, a Democrat, said during a taping of “Sunday Square Off” on 12NEWS in Phoenix.

Should Trump’s enemies succeed in assassinating him, lawfare attempts will likely continue, so potent is TDS. In the meantime, Wyomingites are among the sane Americans capable of determining actual threats. They’re just glad Liz Cheney’s 2022 political suicide ended the very real threat to their interests her “representation” posed.

Bye, bye Liz Cheney.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.