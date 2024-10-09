It’s getting close to that time of year when the lefty lexicographers define their Word of the Year. Entities such as Lake Superior State University will even release their annual banned words and phrases list. Ranker.com offers something more refreshing on that stale theme: a list of words that should be real.

It’s established that the Left furiously regulates the language of permissible debate -- permissible in their skewed forums. In alliance with the MSM and big-tech sugar daddies, they cancel culture and impinge on free speech. So let’s be proactive, offering the “right” alternative word possibilities.

Ranker.com provides some clever made-up words, but let’s not miss out on the fun. There are a few portmanteau variations of “woke,” such as The Woketopus, the title of a book by Tyler O’Neil, and “woketopia.” Here are several other potential new words that might be real words to the extent they reflect reality:

Karmalized -- she leaves a trail of destruction, similar to pulverized.

Demology -- study of demented Dems.

DevoDem -- Dem deviance.

Identityism -- everything constitutes racism, sexism, etc.

Journoliths -- extinct journalists from an era of more reputable, though still biased, reporting

Freebienomics -- Modern Monetary Theory, giveaways.

MAHAlicious -- RFK’s policy ingredients for eating healthy.

Oinkomomics -- Pork-barrel spending; giving money to entities that will name buildings in one’s honor

FEMAlization -- equity above all else. Relief directed on basis of equity, not need.

Polistic -- if policies are failing, bang the table and scream like hell. In short, go polistic.

Humpty-lefty -- Leftist reductionism, but misunderstanding the whole.

Demogre -- a demagogic Dem ogre

Are they the right new words? Of course, they won’t become real because, in addition to an element of frivolousness, lexicography is dominated by leftists. The demology of those demogres can’t recognize what’s right. They’re a bunch of FEMAlized wussies controlled by identityism. Humpty-lefty can’t be put back together again.

Image: StockSnap.io