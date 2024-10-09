Americans deeply resent the ‘bullet fee’ that the left imposes on them

There are many reasons for Americans to remain angry about the terror attacks of 9/11 in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon. What galls me the most, however, is that the perpetrators used our own planes to kill so many and do such damage. That painful fact adds, as they say, insult to injury.

Another example of insult to injury is the notorious “bullet fee.” Distant places like the People’s Republic of China, Iran, and Nazi Germany have been known to charge the family of a condemned prisoner a “bullet fee” for the bullet used to execute the family member.

Image (edited) by Yenavew. CC BY-SA 4.0.

In the land of the free and the home of the brave, we shudder to contemplate such practices and feel fortunate that we have been rarely attacked and that incidents like those mentioned above do not happen here.

Really?

Right now, American politicians are making us pay for the disruptive and costly invasion of illegals into our land. Through our taxes and even our car insurance premiums, we pay for the swamping of our ship of state. Most of these politicians are Democrats, but some are Chamber of Commerce Republicans anxious to access cheap labor.

Like the terrorists of 9/11, these politicians hate America, and to add insult to injury again, these politicians are effectively domestic terrorists who vote and make our laws. They are just smart enough to hide most of their shenanigans, but their actions do leave a trail.

Here are the goals of this group as well as I can discern them.

First, use all means possible to fill America with illegal immigrants.

Sugarcoat your motives as well as you can.

Oppose all efforts to curb this invasion.

Distract the attention of the American people from this effort.

Accuse the critics of racism, xenophobia, and nativism.

Reject nationalism

Distort the teachings of Jesus to quell Christian opposition.

I trace this effort back to the late Senator Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts. To gain permanent political control of the USA, Kennedy and his Democrat disciples have incrementally done all they can to make Operation Remake America a reality over the last forty years. They have been aided by elements of the Republican Party who desire cheap labor for their lobbyist friends.

Observant conservatives like Rush Limbaugh, Newt Gingrich, and others began to smell a rat. As they drew attention to what the Democrats were doing, howls of racism, xenophobia, and nativism met the objections.

I do not condemn the illegal immigrants, but I do condemn the politicians who use their power to make us destroy the land we love with our own taxes and fees. I feel like they are making us pay for the policies that are killing the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.