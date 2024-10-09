Not your day, Glock lady

In the movie Eight Men Out, the story of the White Sox who threw the Series, we remember a scene where the manager Kid Gleason goes to the mound to pull the pitcher, Lefty Williams. He looks at the pitcher and said something like "Not your day, Lefty."

My guess is that people who watched CBS last night came to a similar conclusion: "Not your day, Kam." It's hard to believe that any voter can vote for this lady, unless your hatred of Trump is all-consuming or unconditional abortion is the only thing that matters to you.

It's obvious that VP Harris does not understand how corporate taxes work or that the so-called "rich" are already paying a lot more than their "fair share." Her worst performance was over the border where she simply cannot explain what happened over the last three years.

Here is the story:

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed by CBS News' Bill Whitaker about whether it was a "mistake" for the Biden administration to go soft on its border policies during a tense exchange on Monday's special election episode of "60 Minutes." "You recently visited the southern border and embraced President Biden's recent crackdown on asylum seekers, and that crackdown produced an almost immediate and dramatic decrease in the number of border crossings," Whitaker said. "If that's the right answer now, why didn't your administration take those steps in 2021?" "The first bill we proposed to Congress was to fix our broken immigration system, knowing that if you want to actually fix it, we need Congress to act. It was not taken up," Harris responded. "Fast forward to a moment when a bipartisan group of members of the United States Senate, including one of the most conservative members of the United States Senate, got together, came up with a border security bill. "Well, guess what happened? Donald Trump got word that this bill was afoot and could be passed, and he wants to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem. So he told his buddies in Congress, 'Kill the bill, don't let it move forward.'"

Well, not really, but a lot of her voters believe that. In other words, they will believe anything that blames Trump for anything.

Another pathetic answer was about changing all those positions. She basically said something like, I changed all those positions when I travelled the country and learned how diverse we are.

Travelled what country? She spent her entire time as VP speaking in front of pro-abortion groups, repeating lies about voters' rights, and telling the teacher's unions how much the Democrats love them.

So what country is she talking about? Did she ever take questions from a pro-life group or parents in favor of school choice or why her kids go to private schools.

So another bad day for Kam. Let's hope that voters see beyond all of this farce and remember that their sons may be going to war if the wrong person is in the White House.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: AT via Magic Studio