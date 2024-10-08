So besides everything else, Doug Emhoff was reportedly the office 'a******', raising questions about why Kamala married him

After impregnating his children's nanny, and getting accused of slapping a girlfriend so hard she "spun around," Kamala Harris's hubby, Doug Emhoff, has now been accused of being his company's office 'a******," a foul-mouthed bully who treated the women he worked with like dirt.

So much for that mild-mannered milquetoast persona he presents to MSNBC.

According to the Daily Mail:

Kamala Harris's husband was 'inappropriate' and 'misogynistic' at work, his former colleagues tell DailyMail.com. Attorneys who worked with Doug Emhoff at his former firm Venable say he yelled expletives, held a men-only cocktail hour in the office, revoked work perks from women who didn't flirt with him, and took only young, attractive associates in a limousine to a ball. A 2019 lawsuit also claimed sex discrimination by other partners in the LA office Emhoff ran, and that while engaged to Harris, he hired an 'unqualified' part-time model as a legal secretary 'because she was young, attractive and friendly with the powerful men in the office'.

And he got away with it every time. There was a culture of crumminess in that office as lawsuits filed by angry employees indicated. The Daily Mail has all the seedy details.

You wouldn't want to be in workplace with someone like that, even if you were a man. And that's on top of all the other sexist and exploitative things he did outside the office. He was some model who 'redeshaped the perception of masculinity' as Jen Psaki gushed a couple weeks ago. And it certainly could explain why his kids with his previous wife look so troubled and miserable. Imagine what a father like that in the office would be like inside a home.

Which raises questions about how much of this Kamala Harris knew before and after she married the guy ten years ago.

As I noted the other day, she covered up for a lot of appalling men in her career, the kind who'd be pariahs and certainly kept out of the best wokester institutions if the kinds of things they did were known.

But other things about her suggest she's just like him, and Doug's values are her values, so when they met each other, they recognized kindred spirits.

Kamala, recall, has a 92% staff turnover rate. Might crappy behavior have something to do with that? Just as Doug screamed at a female law partner for trying to get his attention to pass on some important information with "get the f*** out of my office" and then bragged about it to management afterward, Kamala is known for screaming at staffers who try to brief her to do her 'homework.' Kamala doesn't do homework, and when she screws up in public as a result, looking utterly stupid, she screams and yells at staff, too.

They pair of them have quite a sense of their own self-importance to the point of rejecting any new information from others.

Meanwhile, Doug was mentioned by name in a sex-harassment lawsuit filed by an employee against another creepy partner (the whole office must have had a lot of creeps), regarding his attractive "trophy secretary" who was named 'Katya,' and was later heard saying that 'everyone should have a Katya,' turning the woman's name into a synonym for arm candy instead of brains.

Kamala, who served as Willie Brown's mistress in her youth in exchange for political favors, cars, party invitations with the Pacific Heights set, and trips to Paris, would have surely understood. That's what women are for -- in both of ttheir worlds.

So did Doug speak up at his law firm when the women were being harassed? Not in the least, he was part of the culture these hideous people were steeped in.

Like Doug, Kamala as California's attorney general, stood by as her top lieutenant, her director for the Division of Law Enforcement, a man who followed her from job to job in their careers, named Larry Wallace, ordered young women to bend down and crawl under his desk to 'check' his computer, again and again, so he could look at their underwear. When they complained, they got reassigned to bad jobs. I wrote about that here.

After the hefty sex-harassment payout came of the inevitable lawsuit, Harris claimed she had no idea this was going on in her own office.

She sounds a lot like Doug in his office, which got lawsuits, too.

It's as if they are exactly alike. No wonder they got married. How interesting that they found kindred souls in one another based on the same values.

These stories about Doug may seem irrelevant to the presidential race, but they probably aren't. They offer a window into the pervy, hypocritical values seen among the phoniest of leftists as birds of a feather. The Clintons had a similar relationship, always together, never separate, despite Bill's serial infidelities, like partners in crime.

Imagine what this Kamala White House would be like if god forbid, this pair made it into the Oval Office. The disgusting stories of their degraded culture would never stop. Character counts, and neither of these two have any.

Image: Screen shot from MSNBC video, via Twitter