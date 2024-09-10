Where the boys are, no one waits for Kamala

As the song goes, where the boys are someone waits for me. Maybe that's true for Connie Frances and her friends. It is not true for VP Kamala Harris. Let's check this out about men and VP Harris' candidacy:

New polls show Vice President Harris faces a major challenge in winning over male voters and is losing men by a bigger margin than she’s winning women in key states such as Pennsylvania, Nevada, and North Carolina.

The gender gap between Democrats and Republicans isn’t new, but it’s becoming especially pronounced in the toss-up race for president.

Former President Trump’s problems with female voters are well known. New polls show that Harris has just as big of a problem with male voters in some states.

At the Democratic convention in Chicago last month, Harris and her political team largely downplayed her chance of making history by becoming the first woman elected president, and political experts say male voters in some parts of the country remain leery about putting a woman in the Oval Office.

Okay, but it's not really her gender, in my opinion. We've reached a point in our history where men are not worried about a woman serving as President. In other words, men would have voted for Governor Nikki Haley if that was the choice. Why? Because it's not about gender or race. It's about the candidate.

What men like me see in VP Harris is a liberal woman from California who did not distinguish herself, from walking out when the prime minister of Israel spoke in Congress, to being the last one in the room with President Biden during the Afghanistan disaster, to refusing to take an active role in the border crisis.

So where are the boys? They are concerned about a candidate who does not look that she is ready for the presidency.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: AT via Magic Studio