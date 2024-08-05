An 'assist' from Argentina's Javier Milei

The good people of Venezuela, who just had an election stolen from them by the longtime ruling socialists, are finding out who their friends are.

Over in Mexico, they see socialist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador splitting hairs over recounts.

Down in Argentina, President Javier Milei is standing with them.

Argentinian President Javier Milei has emerged as a powerful ally of the Venezuelan anti-government protests as international pressure mounts to award the recent presidential election to the opposition. Leaders from around the world, including the U.S., have cast doubt on Nicolas Maduro's claim that he won the election, and protesters have clashed with police in the streets of the embattled South American nation. "He's been very, very helpful, and he has been kind of like a rallying voice in South America to allow him, along with the left, the opposition of healing work and kind of pushing other democracies to recognize Edmundo as president," Daniel Acosta Rivas, an OSINT Analyst, told Fox News Digital. ... Milei was among the first world leaders to speak out after the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council handed victory to the incumbent with an alleged margin of 51%, compared to 44% support for the opposition. Pre-election polling (which is illegal in the country) indicated that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez received double the votes of Maduro. ... "He may believe he has won a battle," Milei said. "However, the most important thing is that the Venezuelan lions have awakened, and sooner or later socialism will come to an end." Venezuelan lions have awakened? Don't you love that? You see those lions out in the streets calling out the regime and encouraging the world to support them. Milei is the new fresh new face in Latin America. Let's hope that his free market approach in Argentina works and encourages other leaders to join him. At the same time, let's hope that his willingness to call out failed socialist policies brings change in Venezuela. Maduro needs to be replaced because he lost an election and everybody knows. This is the latest

