Kamala: disarming American women

If you’re a woman you have an obligation to vote for Kamala Harris because she’s a woman too. Her party has no idea what a woman is, but in a stunning election year conversion they’ve suddenly discovered Kamala is one, and other women, whatever they might be, have to vote for her because of womanhood or sisterhood, whatever they might be—or something. If you’re a black woman, failing to vote for Kamla is betraying your shared race, even though Kamala only recently, in yet another amazing election year conversion, became black. She used to be Indian, but now suggesting she’s anything but black is racist and sexist, and I’m sure, a variety of other “ists” and probably, phobias.

It's all very confusing. There are innumerable reasons to vote against Kamala Harris, among them, she is by far the most rabid leftist—can you say “Communist,” boys and girls?—ever to run for president. Perhaps the best reason for women—and you know who and what you are—to vote against her is her anti—liberty/gun mania.

In her spectacularly failed run for the presidency in 2020, she was proudly not only for banning “assault weapons,” but for mandatory buy-backs—confiscation—of this non-existent class of guns. In yet another election year conversion, she still wants to ban them, but doesn’t want to confiscate them, unless, that is, she gets elected. Then she’ll convert all over again to her real beliefs, which do not include the right to self-defense.

She has recently vowed all manner of executive actions on guns if she is elected. We can be certain of this because the usual fact-checking suspects swear she said no such thing. CBS disagrees.

Why should women vote against her for this? Because the right to self-defense, and the most common and usual means to employ it, is the ultimate women’s issue. Without that, what other right or privilege really matters? We can be certain Harris would violate the Constitution at will, because the Harris/Biden administration has done just that, as well as refusing to uphold the rule of law.

Imagine Harris could magically wipe all firearms from existence. Would that wondrous magic end violence, particularly criminal violence? Not so much. Gunpowder was invented somewhere around 900-1040 AD, yet using only hand weapons, bows and spears, we've managed to slaughter huge numbers of people. According to Wikipedia, in the siege of Carthage (149-146 BC) as many as 450,000 died. In the siege of Constantinople (717-718 AD), as many as 170,000 died. Tens of thousands died in individual battles throughout the medieval period, some such battles lasting only a day or two.

Obviously, firearms are not necessary to kill in mass lots. But they are necessary for women to defend themselves and their families.

Movies where a single female heroine can knock out multiple male attackers with amazing martial arts prowess are not combat but choreography. As we are learning day by day at the Paris Olympics, when it comes to physical combat with men, woman are at a distinct and deadly disadvantage. This too is an immutable reality Kamala’s party denies, which is easy to do if one invents their own reality and tries to force everyone else to live in it.

Fine. Women can carry swords then. Even if a Harris Administration would allow that—and they surely wouldn’t—women are at a deadly disadvantage against men in swordsmanship too, which is why there are men’s and women’s divisions in fencing competitions. Male strength and aggression matter in any sort of combat.

So they can carry bows! Suuure Kamala wouldn't allow that, and even if she did, they’re a bit large and inconvenient. Knives? Kamala’s party’s goal is disarming the law-abiding. Criminals will carry whatever weapons they please. Their business is breaking the law. The problem with knives, even swords, is they’re close quarters weapons. The last thing any woman should want is to be forced to fight in close quarters—contact distance--against men. That works out badly in regulated boxing competitions, and worse when rape and murder is on the menu.

Only guns, usually handguns, but depending on circumstances even semiautomatic rifles of the kind Harris intends to ban, make a woman the equal of a male attacker, or attackers. Leftist trans ideology tells us there is no difference between trans women and actual women. Several female Olympic boxers have discovered otherwise, as have female victims of male attackers on America’s streets.

Women, particularly black women, would do well to vote only for politicians who recognize the God-given right to self-defense, and in so doing, recognize the value of each woman’s life. People like Kamala Harris recognize neither, only the political power they gain when they trick women into voting for their own disarmament.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.