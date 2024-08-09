9-11 terrorist's plea deal: Whoa Nellie!

It’s easy to forget Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and several others principally responsible for the slaughter of nearly 3000 Americans on 9-11 have been jailed for some 24 years, awaiting trial, while multiple presidential administrations dithered. Out of sight—out of the media—out of mind. Why have they been enjoying halal meals and better living conditions than they enjoyed as terrorists perpetually on the run? Because our leaders have been, in large part, fools, determined to be “better than” the terrorists who murdered so many Americans, and who continue to plot to do more of the same. Some have naively believed Islamist savages will recognize and appreciate mercy. They see it only as contemptable weakness to be exploited. Weakness like this:

The alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and two other terrorists being held in Guantánamo Bay will be spared the death penalty under a deal with prosecutors, it was revealed Wednesday. [skip] A spokesperson for the Office of Military Commissions (OMC), which is prosecuting the case, confirmed it had entered into pre-trial agreements with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed — the accused principal architect of the al Qaeda attacks — and two alleged co-conspirators, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, all of whom have been held at the US military prison on the coast of Cuba since 2003.

Graphic: Z Screenshot

That’s 21 years and now they come to a plea deal? One might almost be tempted this has something to do with the presidential election and an urgent need to pander to the American Islamist vote, which, coincidentally enough, is only a concern of the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) Party. Also coincidentally, Kamala Harris, the most leftist Senator in history, which puts her solidly in Communist territory, is the D/s/c nominee. Alas, that Islamist triumph was to be short-lived:

Graphic: Legal Insurrection Screenshot of public domain document

Just like that, the death penalty is back on the table, providing they don’t die of old age first. They’ve been in jail so long one might be tempted to think they took some selfies in the Capital Building on January 6. What’s really going one here? Senator Ted Cruz has an idea:

On Friday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) argued that the plea deal with the three defendants accused of involvement in the September 11 terrorist attacks, including accused plotter Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, that was reached this week and revoked on Friday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin came about because the White House wanted Guantanamo Bay closed at all costs, “just like the political mandate to pull out of Afghanistan by the anniversary of 9/11.” And the deal was only rescinded because of political backlash. Cruz said, “[T]hey did it because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the apparatchiks said, we must close Guantanamo. It was a political mandate, just like the political mandate to pull out of Afghanistan by the anniversary of 9/11. And it trumped everything else, it led to the disaster in Afghanistan. Here, they’re so close to an election, they just decided to run away. But to be clear, Kamala wants to do this, just after Election Day.”

Closing Guantanamo would be just the kind of thing D/s/cs think would appease Islamists and secure the Michigan/Minnesota Islamist vote. Unfortunately nothing appeases lunatics determined to kill every American but killing every American and that only temporarily.

It’s this sort of bizarre backtracking that makes Normal Americans wonder who is actually running the government. Wouldn’t the President normally make this kind of decision? And if so, wouldn’t the Secretary of Defense, who was reportedly out of town when this plea deal decision was made—he seems to be AWOL a lot—be directly involved because of the chain of command and all that? Did he quash the deal because these murderous terrorists deserve the death penalty and he’s deeply concerned about justice, or was he just ticked off he was left out of the loop and his authority was subverted? And what about Joe Biden’s—excuse me, I mean Kamala Harris’--authority? Or was D/s/c’s internal polling that bad?

Fortunately, Rep Mike Rogers (R-Ala) wants answers:

"I appreciate that Secretary Austin listened to my concerns and reversed this horrible decision," Rogers told Fox News Digital on Saturday. "However, this plea deal should never have occurred. I still expect the Secretary to provide HASC with answers on how this happened."

He’s demanding all the usual documents, and as usual, the Harris Administration will stonewall and lie and we’ll never see them.

The Gitmo terrorists should have been tried by military commission, convicted, and promptly shot 21 years ago. As I’ve predicted, we’re due for even more terrorist atrocities on American soil. Perhaps then our elected hired hands will quit trying to appease barbarians who can’t be appeased. And as always, Americans will have to die before they even pretend to recognize reality.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.