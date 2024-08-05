Crises reveal character or the lack of it

When Trump was grazed by that assassin’s bullet, he miraculously got up, fist in the air and shouted: “Fight, fight, fight.”

That, my friends, is both character and courage.

When the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, appeared before the House the following week, she showed her utter contempt for those members of Congress. She refused to answer any of their questions about the Secret Service's failure of mission substantively.

She was forced to resign and her deputy, Ronald Rowe showed up next and was no more forthcoming than Cheatle was but, unlike Cheatle, he had an aggressive attitude.

His anger at being questioned was palpable. Both of them likely lied repeatedly about what they knew. Rowe lied when he asserted that he did not limit, as in scale down, Trump’s Secret Service protection.

Several whistleblowers say Rowe did exactly that over the past two years.

Both Cheatle and Rowe slyly blamed the local Butler County police with whom they failed to meet or to establish functional communications with before the event.

Those two people arose to the top of their agency without having a shred of character. Their reaction to the crisis of the assassination attempt proved that. They mistook the prestige of their position for the privilege to be unaccountable for what was either egregious incompetence or calculated malfeasance.

The public knows still virtually nothing about who was responsible for the total lack of security that day; no names, no one has been suspended or fired. We have little to no real information about the shooter; was he on any medication? Who were his friends and family?

Subsequent pictures of the scene show no taped-off area for further investigation. Why was the shooter’s rifle eight feet away from him as a body camera showed, when law enforcement first got onto the roof?

Was his family’s home “scrubbed” of trash, even silverware? We’ve heard no legitimate explanations for how a twenty-year-old got the better of the $3.2 billion a year Secret Service while everything he did for the few hours before he fired his rifle was right there in front of them all, the Secret Service and Butler County’s local law enforcement.

Plenty of attendees pointed out the man with the gun to law enforcement.

To date, according to the spokesman for the local police, they’ve yet to be contacted by the Secret Service or the FBI. It been three weeks and no one has yet interviewed the local police who were there that day! It seems like no one is really investigating.

Seems like no one with power has any character at all. Seems like this is a massive cover-up operation.

Curiously, both Cheatle and Rowe were on the job on Jan. 6, 2021.

They were both party to the many lies that the media promote about the events of that day. J6 was a wholly manufactured crisis that revealed the total lack of character of the Democrat party that engineered it and then used it to punish their political opponents without due process.

The American left is so lacking in character that they have implemented Soviet-style authoritarianism. They will make a plea deal with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed but not people who attended a peaceful protest against a stolen election. (That deal has been revoked, but only after a public outcry.) Something is very rotten in the swamp that is D.C.

What is character? One dictionary definition says it is “the mental and moral qualities distinctive to an individual.”

Good character requires integrity, responsibility, accountability, kindness and trustworthiness. It might be defined as adherence to Judeo-Christian values, the Golden Rule.

That is exactly what Cheatle, Rowe, as well as Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the rest of the left lack. They have all capitulated to the doctrine of power over morality. They care about identity groups, not individuals. For three and a half years America has suffered a frightening lack of leadership on the world stage. The Biden regime has rendered the country vulnerable to war on numerous fronts, especially from China and Iran.

Now the world is on fire. Biden, a man of no character, hates Israel and supports Hamas, but tries it have it both ways. He is withholding weapons Israel needs, and regrets that Israel took out two of the most vicious terrorist leaders on the planet.

Kamala Harris hates Israel even more than Biden. Harris has no recognizable grasp of the meaning of character. She is like an AI-created creature without a shred of humanity, let alone character. According to those who have known or worked for her, she has no business seeking the highest office in the land. She’s not a good or decent person. There is no there there.

Kamala Harris has been deemed the Democrat candidate without a single primary vote.

What is happening has never happened before in American history. Biden has been forced out of his campaign by political muscle, not the 25th Amendment. Harris has been decreed his replacement with a Zoom vote of delegates who were given no other choice.

With the left’s nudging, we are descending into a Soviet-style state, one where elections will never again be fair -- like Ukraine, Russia, Venezuela, and every other fascist nation on the planet.

What is ahead for America? We have too few people of character who represent us, but Trump is one of them, This, despite the left’s mischaracterization of him. It is his good character that makes them hate him with such intensity. He has what they lack which is why so many on the left freely state they wish the assassin had succeeded! It is shocking how many people on the left admit that. How’s that for lack of character?

We are living in a post-Constitutional nation, plagued by amoral elected officials, most of whom do not care about the people who sent them to D.C. Trump actually does care about all the American people without regard for race, religion or sexual orientation.

Conservatives who still live by and revere Judeo-Christian values are grateful for those in Congress who do try to do right by their constituents but they are too few to wield any power. The Republican cowards and the Marxist Dems need to be voted out of office – Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Hakim Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, etc., all those who never speak up to defend the nation but sacrifice it on the altar of globalism, DEI, CRT, and ESG.

Those who have let the open border disaster continue unabated, those who voted for the billions for Ukraine while our homeless population explodes operate with impunity.

All of them who voted for the massive spending that has put us so deeply, catastrophically in $35 trillion debt need to go. The Congress as a body is, for the most part, devoid of real character. The left can rail against Trump all they want but a majority of Americans, those paying attention, know he has their best interests at heart. They know as well that the Democrat party long ago sold its soul to the globalists, the Marxists, and the climate fascists. About individual people of character, they could not care less. The crisis affecting us all is the lack of character among our leadership class.

"The partisan strife in which the people of the country are permitted to periodically engage does not tend to the development of ugly traits of character, but merely discloses those that preexist." -- Ambrose Bierce, 1884.

Image: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed