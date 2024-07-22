“Who says I’m not running?”

You know it’s coming.

They can’t keep Joe in hiding forever, and he will forget he “passed the torch.”

Sooner or later, probably sooner, he will be in front of a camera and it will happen; he will completely forget he’s not running for a second term and get really huffy that anyone would suggest such a thing.

If they let him anywhere near a member of the legacy media he will face perfectly normal questions about this very strange situation we are all in which could also, easily, set him off — him and his famous Irish temper.

“Why? Why should I resign from office?”

And depending on the context, we may be left wondering if, in saying that, he really is aware he declined to run for a second term. There are any number of situations in which we may wonder what he is aware of at any given time, and if you don’t think our enemies are aware of that, I’ve got some used ice cream to sell ya. Past its sell date. Rather like the old man himself.

There’s zero chance, zero, Biden can survive these next 6 months without some major, major gaffes, revealing, dangerously, how he is not competent to run a lemonade stand much less the country.

I hope those who are dialed in to the interior machinations of the current politburo surrounding this figurehead are taking notes, because someday the history of what happened here will be written, and we need to know the truth about who is actually running things right now, because it ain’t Joe, and everybody knows it, even if they aren’t saying it publicly.

Biden is showing signs of advanced memory loss: he’s reportedly not remembering people he’s known for decades. He didn’t remember his United States Secret Service Director is a woman. He couldn’t remember his Secretary of Defense’s name, instead calling him “the black man.” Can you imagine him a month from now? Two months from now? This isn’t the kind of thing that improves with time.

Will he even be able to sit on the dais with the usual Inauguration congregation come January 20th? Whoever it is being inaugurated? That’s six long months away. I honestly don’t think he will be physically able to make it. He will very likely be in a diaper full time and in a wheelchair full time at the rate he’s declining.

So aside from all the political machinations, we have a very real problem with Biden himself, physically. It’s completely reasonable to anticipate he won’t be able to endure six more months of this, the hardest job in America, so then what? What if Kamala loses in November then Biden resigns office the day after? Can you imagine the damage such a non-incumbent could do in six to eight weeks?

We are in truly uncharted territory here, and these are very dangerous days indeed.

Image generated by AI.