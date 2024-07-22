The Dems’ admiration for Biden’s presidency and withdrawal from the campaign is sincere

“Nothing in his life became him like the leaving it.” That quotation comes from Macbeth. The Thane of Cawdor had just been executed for treason, and the king’s son described his virtuous repentance on the block. That phrase popped into my mind when I thought of all the Democrats sincerely praising Biden for pulling (or being pushed) out of the presidential race in the same way they’re now sincerely praising his presidency. They’re not being hypocrites. Biden was great for the Democrat party and is now, by leaving, continues to be great.

X (aka Twitter) is flooded with tweets in which Democrats make two points: The first is that Biden committed a noble act by withdrawing from the campaign. The second is that he was an extraordinary president who will be in the pantheon of the best American presidents.

This tweets highlights his valorous sacrifice in leaving the race, paving the way for President Kamala and Vice President Mayor Pete:

#KamalaHarris: President Joe Biden is a true patriot who put country before self-interest. It is now time to get behind Kamala Harris as the next Democratic President of the United States of America. Let us usher in the next generation of Democratic lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/UhSB6KRQp2 — P J EHLICH (@p_ehlich) July 22, 2024

And this Nancy Pelosi tweets is a good example of the “consequential presidency” genre of tweets about Biden:

.@JoeBiden has always put our country first. His vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. #AmericaLovesJoe for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. -NP pic.twitter.com/9dMqcuw4pl — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 21, 2024

So, what gives? Regarding the first point, is it really valorous to lie to Americans for months (and knock out RFK, Jr.) to win the primary only to drop out at the last moment because you’re failing in the polls? Isn’t that a fraud upon and a betrayal of the voters?

The answer to both those questions lies in George Orwell’s 1984:

Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right. [snip] The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. [snip] There will be no loyalty, except loyalty towards the Party.

For Democrats, the party is everything. Notably, in his letter withdrawing from the campaign, Biden writes that he is acting “in the best interest of my party and the country...” That is, for him, party comes before country.

Joe’s self-immolation isn’t the cowardly end to a long-running con on the American people. It’s a noble sacrifice for the most important thing: The Democrats. Truly, Joe Biden “will be a bust, be a bust, be a bust in the Hall of Fame.”

As for the insistence that Joe Biden was an extraordinary president deserving of a high place in the pantheon of American presidents, that’s also true if you’re a Democrat. We no longer live in an America where voters share the same vision of a constitutional government that benefits the greatest number of people, and we argue only about which presidential candidate will most capably achieve that vision.

Indeed, we are more divided now than we were even during the Civil War. Then, the only value that divided people was slavery; now, all values divide Democrats from Republicans.

Democrats want big government, compared to the Constitution’s mandate for a small government. Joe Biden (or the cabal acting on his behalf) vastly increased government power through his executive orders, many of which are unlawful or unconstitutional.

Democrats want free speech, the right to assemble, and the right to petition the government only for themselves, compared to the First Amendment’s mandate of free speech for all. Joe Biden’s lawfare against January 6 protestors, Trump, and anyone associated with Trump was a direct attack on the First Amendment.

Democrats want to wipe out the Second Amendment, and Biden was successfully able to move the dial incrementally closer to federal gun control.

Democrats do not want a sovereign nation, which is, of course, the essence of the Constitution and the whole American experiment. Joe Biden opened the Southern border to the Third World with his party’s approval. Rank and file Democrats have been trained to believe that, as the inheritors of the foul American legacy, they do not deserve a country. Meanwhile, the power brokers in the Democrat party like cheap labor and an uneducated electorate accustomed to socialism’s failures.

For other policies less tied to the specifics of the Constitution, Biden’s administration has also been fabulously successful:

Biden reinvigorated Iran, flooding it with cash. With this money, Iran has been funding the Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi attacks on Israel, satisfying the Democrats’ increasingly antisemitic base.

Biden not only reinvigorated Iran, but he also turned his back on Israel, an American ally, by constantly demanding ceasefires whenever Israel begins to prevail against Hamas, a designated terrorist group, and by withholding from Israel the weapons she needs to defeat this existential enemy.

Biden has yielded American sovereignty to the UN, NATO, and the EU. This is no longer a case of Obama’s “leading from behind.” This is simply being behind, resulting in an unstable, dangerous world trembling on the brink of WWIII.

Biden’s energy policies, all in service to the “climate change” agenda, have turned the U.S. from a thriving energy exporter into a vassal state importer, dependent on Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Brazil for its energy needs. All these nations now hold America hostage. This vastly drives up the cost of living for Americans because hydrocarbon energy underlies every aspect of our lives. It’s a reminder that a government that controls CO2 controls everything.

Biden has inserted the transgender agenda into every aspect of American life, including our military, which now puts taxpayers on the hook for service members who get “sex change” surgery (there’s actually no such thing), along with the lifetime costs of maintaining that fetishistic illusion. Thanks to Biden’s policies (helped by Justice Gorsuch’s appalling decision in Bostock), Americans in schools and at work are being force-fed a sick sexual fantasy that is especially targeted at children.

Biden has removed the concept of merit from America’s institutions (again, including the military), replacing it with an obsessive focus on race, sex, “gender identity,” and other factors unrelated to the job at issue. The results are people like Kimberly Cheatle or Sam Brinton.

In every way, Biden has drastically advanced the leftist cause that now lies at the heart of the Democrat party. Because of him, we are a poorer country, a more racially divided one, and a more vulnerable one, both at home and abroad. Crime stalks our streets, people are afraid to speak, and the government waits to strike at “enemies of the state.”

For Democrats, all these things are a win. That’s why they’re being completely truthful when they hail Biden as a great man who, when called to do so, sacrificed himself to ensure that the next generation of Marxists can carry on his legacy.

Image: The Democrats’ “Saint Biden.” YouTube screen grab (edited)