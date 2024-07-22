Doddering Biden lionized as 'selfless,' 'patriotic,' 'courageous,' by the fork-tongued left

Oh, spare us.

If you want to be prepared to retch this morning, take a look at the paeans sung to dotardly Joe Biden, who pulled out of the presidential race on Sunday:

I turned on CNN to get insight on how the Democrats are handling this and it didn’t disappoint.



“Today Joe Biden submitted his place in history as one of the most selfless, patriotic presidents we have ever had.”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JPYqp1ACih — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 21, 2024

Democrat mouthpieces are tweeting out the same talking points memo they received: mention Biden as selfless (after digging in). pic.twitter.com/WhMzYL7IyF — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 21, 2024

Rep. Eric Swalwell: "This decision by Joe Biden shows the difference between a selfless president, and in Donald Trump a selfish person." pic.twitter.com/nsUk3MB1mX — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 21, 2024

The framers of our Constitution knew that our republic would endure only if our presidents have the character and honor to put duty ahead of self interest. President Biden deserves our gratitude for his decades of service to our nation and for his courageous decision today. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden is a leader who acts with the best interests of America in mind. Not seeking re-election is one of the most selfless acts we’ve seen from a politician in modern American history. This is what’s right for our country—and our democratic future. — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) July 21, 2024

The ERLC is a joke. They are always kissing up the left. These men are evil. Biden wasn’t selfless, he was forced out. These men have committed an untold amount harm to our nation. I hate them for their wicked lies. pic.twitter.com/6dgTUbuDxt — Joseph Spurgeon (@Joseph_Spurgeon) July 21, 2024

This take -- that Joe Biden is a Selfless Hero™ -- ignores the simple fact that if Joe Biden were up in the polls, there would have been zero pressure for him to get out, and he never would have dropped, no matter how senile he is. https://t.co/VXHd63lKvt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 21, 2024

Had enough?

Obviously the talking points have gone out, given the amazing repetition of wording here -- "selfless," "courageous," and "patriotic."

It sounds more like the relief of Democrats that they are no longer sadded with old Joe who blew his debate with President Trump, has one of the worst presidential records in history as far as the economy, inflation, foreign policy, rule of law, education, abortion, the border, the military, lawfare, and other crises demonstrate, and will chiefly be known for his corruption, incompetence and cronyism that wrought great damage on this country.

President Obama, with unintentional irony, declared Biden 'consequential':

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.



Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

It's so revolting. Biden has been an unmitigated disaster as president whose legacy will have to be completely erased for the nation to recover. That's probably not what Obama meant to say but ironies abound in this miserable presidency.

To take but one detail, the claims that Biden is "selfless," is worth looking at.

Biden insisted on running for re-election in April 2023, back when many were cautioning that his faculties were fading. He employed an amen-corner to insist that he was "sharp" and "at the top of his game" for months as he kept slurring his speech, wandering off, talking to hands, speaking gibberish, flying into strange dementia-induced races, falling down stairs, and that was the media narrative.

George Clooney, for one raised millions of dollars for Biden, proclaiming his sharpness at the time, and then two weeks later called on him to drop out as he was clearly not up to the task, his senility obvious.

Didn't matter, Biden over and over again insisted he was staying in the race, even as his polling numbers went down after his disastrous June 27 debate with President Trump, calls came for him to get out, and donor checks dried up.

Every last minute he stayed in that race was a minute some Democrat couldn't use to campaign for president instead. He took up real estate from Democrats, shutting them and their potential campaigns out, while engaging in third-world lawfare against President Trump and refused Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Secret Service protection as well as tried to keep both Kennedy and Trump off the ballots.

What's more, he rigged the Democrat primaries so that it was all but impossible for Democrats to compete in them.

This wasn't 'selfless,' -- actually, it was pretty selfish. Now his Democrats are trying to skedaddle to cobble together another candidacy to take on Trump and they have just four months to get up to speed before Election Day.

Sound selfless? Actually, it sounds selfish in the extreme, a guy who would take down his own party, including downballot candidates, just to ensure that he could retain power for a second term, no matter how bad his sentience deteriorated. It was more like a mafia move to retain power, damn the consequences.

Now the Democrats are playing catch-up, scrambling to put together a credible candidate to take on Trump, while dealing with Biden's execrable record as president and calling it glorious. That's some task they have, all because Joe, despite his advanced age, wanted all the power for himself.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0