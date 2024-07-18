Vance's stellar veep night at the Republican National Convention

J.D. Vance hit a grand slam in last night’s vice presidential acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

He came across as easygoing and natural, with none of the phoniness of the pro politicians. He might even be a better speaker than President Trump.

He touched all the necessary bases in criticisms of Joe Biden's policies and their destructive effects in the heartland, while not sounding censorious or angry.

He will make a superb veep and understudy for Trump, far superior to Mike Pence.

Don Trump, Jr. also did a wonderful job. To everyone’s surprise he introduced his very pretty teenaged daughter named Kai who told us about her grampa.

Trump, Sr. watched with justifiable pride as she talked about them occasionally butting heads. “I’m a Trump, too.” Her daddy spoke candidly about his daddy’s heroic performance at Saturday’s shootout, rightly noting that it was an iconic moment in American history.

Several other speakers made noteworthy appearances, so many that unless you took notes it would be hard to remember them all. I was especially struck by the black woman who lost her son in the Afghanistan panic withdrawal. That experience opened her eyes, she said, to the decades of Democrat lying to the black community. Gold Star parents spoke, to include a mom and dad who named all those who died that day.

During a newsbreak, we learned that Biden has developed COVID. “Convenient,” thought I. If the old fossil won’t quit, they can go ahead and take him out and blame COVID. Or maybe he really does have COVID and maybe it will take him out for them. Either way, the problem of a noncompliant Joe Biden goes away. The problem of Kamala Harris remains, but once she sees how easily they lose Joe, she may suddenly discover the joys of retirement.

My thoughts turned to the Democrats. They know if Trump gets in again that a large part of D.C. will be going to prison. The Clintons and Obamas will be done for good. The entire Democrat structure will go under. This threat means Trump isn’t safe from further assassination attempts, and another such attempt, I fear, wouldn’t be a slapdash affair like young Mr. Crooks but could involve professionals, people of the kind that, in my opinion, beat Jeffrey Epstein to death.

Trump might want to get some of his own people to guard him. Kim Cheatle’s Secret Service was so exaggeratedly incompetent last Saturday that it’s clear they can never be ready in time for the next Trump rally. Not to mention that things are so serious for the Left that they might just resort to a bombing, blaming Iran or one of its proxies who are already said to be gunning for Donald Trump. We on the sidelines can watch for clues as to the cover-up they would plan to use.

Trump himself, as noted by many on air, seemed changed by Saturday. Somebody said the brush with mortality had left visible traces. To me it was more as if God spoke to him and, like Moses coming down the mountain with the stone tablets, the experience had a deep effect that literally changed his appearance. He looked tired, which is not usual for Donald Trump, but he did still look like Donald Trump.

And Donald Trump was clearly content with his veep choice. So was I.

Image: Screen shot from Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth video, via YouTube