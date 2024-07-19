No more flowers for Joe

Cue that song "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," because where we are:

It used to be so natural To talk about forever But 'used to be's' don't count anymore

"Used to be" don't count anymore. Used to be Biden was the only one who could beat Trump and keep us from Senator Bernie Sanders winning the nomination. Used to be don't count anymore when Democrats now see that Biden can't beat Trump this time. Enter former Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told President Biden in a private conversation that polling indicates he can’t beat Donald Trump in the 2024 election, according to a report. Pelosi (D-Calif.) also conveyed to Biden, 81, that his continued presidential re-election campaign could destroy Democrats’ chances of winning the House in November, four sources told CNN. During their private conversation, the California congresswoman referred to several polls showing that Trump would beat the incumbent, the report said.

There you go, Joe. No flowers for you.

What I find fascinating here is how quickly the Democrats discovered that President Biden is a liability. I had my doubts about the President's mental acuity when they hid him from us or when everything was so scripted.

Anyway, it looks like it's over, and we will wait for the official goodbye. In the meantime, let's hope that none of our adversaries decide to test us during this time of confusion.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: U.S. Government