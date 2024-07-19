Trump: conspiracy!

Conspiracy theories are like navels: everybody has one. I’ve suggested, here and at my home blog (enter “trump” in the SMM home page search bar to find the related, detailed, articles) two primary possibilities: (1) The Secret Service, top to bottom, is incredibly, wildly incompetent. Or (2) Elements of the Secret Service, whether without direction or with direction from higher authorities, have been creating vulnerabilities with plausible deniability—like sloped roofs?!—hoping someone would take advantage of those obvious vulnerabilities and kill Donald Trump. One can go a bit further and suggest, without getting too far into tinfoil hat territory, someone within the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) is encouraging suggestible people to take advantage. In the meantime, consider this from Matt Walsh:

Graphic: X/Matt Walsh screenshot

Put that way it seems implausible. How could a 20 year-old with no known tactical skills so completely defeat the Secret Service (SS), particularly when we now know multiple supposed SS snipers were in the building he mounted, who repeatedly saw him doing incredibly suspicious things like using a rangefinder as much as an hour before shots were fired? That would seem to go somewhat beyond mere SS incompetence, doesn’t it? And so does this:

Graphic: X/HealthRanger Screenshot

Is “HealthRanger” going too far in going too far? Not too long ago, entertaining any idea along these lines would have been thought nearly impossible, but from at least the Age of Obama to the MMPA, the government has been so weaponized against Normal Americans, and has so blithely thrown away its credibility, what HealthRanger suggests is not beyond the realm of possibility. Probability? That’s another matter.

In order for this particular theory to pan out, pretty much everyone in that building would have had to have been in on the plot. There were apparently a number of law enforcement officers beyond SS snipers—and their spotters?—in that building. Could they all be in on it? If only SS agents were allowed in the building, that’s a slightly stronger case, but we don’t know any of that at the moment.

Were there windows in that building providing a line of fire at Trump? Did they have screens, and could the windows be partially or fully opened and the screens removed and replaced so quickly no one outside could notice? If so, were the angles right? Would it have been possible for someone shooting from those windows to hit Trump, or were there too many people in the crowd in the way, a crowd that would be moving constantly and unpredictably? There are reasons snipers seek the high ground. Does the trajectory of bullets fired from those windows match the dead and wounded in the crowd? There were plenty of people near the building pointing out the assassin on the roof. Where were they in relation to possible windows? Would they have been in the way and would they have been able to tell from where the shots came? What did they see, and more telling, what didn’t they see?

Were any bullets recovered from the bodies of the victims, and if so, what are the ballistics? Do they match the assassin’s rifle? This measure arguably disproves the theory: shooting from ground level at a man standing on a stage requires an upward trajectory. The photo of a bullet track passing Trump indicates the opposite:

Graphic: X/Haraz. N. Ghanbari Screenshot

Notice the bullet is tracing a slight downward trajectory, impossible if it was fired from ground level, a point lower than Trump standing on an elevated stage. This alone would seem to falsify the theory. What would also mitigate against it is in order for this plot to work, they would have had to know precisely when the assassin was on the roof, and their shot(s) would have had to have been timed precisely to when he was in position to shoot. How much easier would it have been for a professional using a genuinely high-powered rifle, from a greater distance, well concealed and using a suppressor, to have fired one sure, killing, shot? The effect, and potential kindling of a second civil war would have been no less than engaging in a complicated, hard to time plot with the 20-year-old assassin had he been successful.

What makes investigations like this challenging is every possibility must be falsified, every variable eliminated until the truth, including a precise timeline, is established. What makes this particular investigation virtually impossible is who is going to believe what the government, a government known for ignoring and violating the law, for destroying and withholding evidence, for serial lying to Americans, for harassing the innocent, a government so desperate to keep its death grip on power it will do anything, has to say? The hell of it is it’s their own damned fault.

