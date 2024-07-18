Secret Service chief Cheatle chased around RNC hotel by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who's looking for answers

Somehow, I don't think Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle expected to be chased around the luxury suites above the Republican National Convention by a dogged Senator, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, along with three other Republican colleagues.

But that's what she got, and here is the video:

Sens. Barrasso and Blackburn confront USSS Director Cheatle at the RNC. Good for them. pic.twitter.com/JDWacOR1Kg — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 18, 2024

Naturally, the response of some was this:

Whatever blame Secret Service director Kim Cheatle deserves for the colossal security failure of last Saturday in Pa., the Republican Senators harassing her in the hallway of the GOP convention in Milwaukee Wednesday did themselves no credit. They will have her before them and… — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 18, 2024

And it may be how many bystanders felt. After all, we have seen it done by leftists to conservatives in restaurants and on home doorsteps and the like?

But the chasearound reflects the reality that Cheatle and her cronies have been trying to bury the news about her agency's failure to execute its one job, which is protecting presidents and other dignitaries from assassination. They didn't do it, and Cheatle has outright lied, blamed others, cited ridiculous rationales. and obfuscated the matter, as well as refused to resign, and now she's getting away with it.

Most noteworthy, she tried to blame the local cops for the fact that a rooftop, offering a would-be assassin a perfect clean shot against former President Trump, was completely unguarded by Secret Service agents charged with President Trump's protection, and the would-be assassin crawled right over the cops inside to mount the roof.

She also claimed that guarding the roof was impossible because the roof was sloped, which it was, just slightly, posing an unacceptable security hazard to Secret Service agents, never mind Trump or the bystanders, which was why it was left unguarded. That was absurd, as the snipers who were on other rooftops, were perched on more peaked roofs than that one.

Would that she had the same concern for agent safety when Joe Biden's German Shepherds were ripping into Secret Service agents and leaving blood on the floor of the White House in one case -- 24 times.

It was one or the other, but of course, she never did get that information across in hearings.

Why was that? Well, because the Senate Democrats who call the shots are also trying to sweep the whole thing under the rug.

According to Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin:

The USSS Senate briefing was unbelievably uninformative.



Only 4 questions were allowed.



The rest of us are supposed to submit questions. I already have. Awaiting a response.



Not holding my breath. pic.twitter.com/PJUpCYXOPz — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 17, 2024

Four questions? Johnson sent out a list of his own questions, none of which were satisfactorily asked or answered.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz criticized the hearings as stonewalling, too:

Cruz, who is among the Republican lawmakers calling for Cheatle's resignation, said she was unable to explain how Crooks had gotten onto the rooftop from where he opened fire, during a briefing with senators on Wednesday. "They asked the head of the Secret Service: how did the guy get to the top of the building?" Cruz said on his podcast. "She said, 'Well, I don't know.' The hell do you mean you don't know? This was four days ago, five days ago and you don't know how he got up to the building? Is there a more important question that you're dealing with?" Cheatle should "be fired yesterday," Cruz said. "It was the most spectacular failure."

But Blackburn was unrepetentant, telling Fox News:

MILWAUKEE — Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn doubled down on her demand for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to answer questions about the assassination attempt against former President Trump. "Director Cheatle can run, but she can’t hide. If she has time to sweet-talk folks in a luxury suite at the RNC, she has time to answer how the Secret Service’s failures resulted in President Trump’s near-assassination," Blackburn told Fox News Digital on Thursday. "The last thing she should be doing is celebrating herself while rank-and-file agents are working around the clock to provide security in Milwaukee." During the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Blackburn and fellow GOP Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., James Lankford, R-Okla., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., confronted Cheatle over the security failures to prevent an assassination attempt on Trump's life at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The bad thing is, she fully expects to get away with it, answering no questions and taking no responsibility, despite being in a position of public trust on a big taxpayer salary.

The only thing left, then, is for Marsha Blackburn to chase her around.

It's exactly what she deserves.

Image: Twitter video screen shot