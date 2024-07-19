Another problematic ‘top states’ survey

Oh, dear -- we have another problematic “top states…”ranking to confront. This one, from CNBC, ranks states for their business climate.

While these ranking methodologies are not usually worth the time of day, I mention this one to show yet another example of how subjective measures can be manipulated by leftists who don’t really do anything useful. However, this one deserves some attention because it highlights how misguided they are.

It’s not worth spinning one’s head over all their individual state details, but it’s instructive to focus on Texas because CNBC ranked it last in quality of life, while incongruously ranking it third in business overall.

This is perplexing because their peculiar methodology places a heavy emphasis on quality-of-life constituents that leftists drool over, such as “voting rights,” and “inclusiveness” (LGBTQ, and all that accompanies it, including trans sensibilities). Despite Texas scoring low in their conjured QOL measures, it ranks very highly in overall business attractiveness.

CNBC’s specific QOL methodology states, in part, “With unemployment low and workers still in short supply, companies are seeking to locate in states that can attract a broad array of talent. That makes quality of life an economic imperative.” That’s curious: it can’t be that much of an “economic imperative,” for Texas (again, 3rd in business, yet 50th in QOL).

Further betraying their brazen bias in determining QOL scores is their emphasis on “voting rights.” Wait a minute! Texas properly requires a photo ID to vote. Nevertheless, they are very flexible indeed, allowing voters to cast a provisional ballot if they don’t have an acceptable form of photo ID. Furthermore, the forms of ID they accept are wide-ranging.

Now then, to a reasonable citizen who values our civic responsibility and demands voting integrity to preserve our cherished right, Texas’s voting laws are quite reasonable. They should contribute to a higher QOL score, not lower.

Outside the CNBC perverted eco-chamber of leftist groupthink (for example, of how they cherry-pick constituents of QOL), there’s real life. CNBC admits that “People keep pouring into the state (Texas) with America’s worst quality of life.”

People including Elon Musk, the world’s richest, self-made man, bringing a plethora of high-paying jobs with him. He already moved Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas. A few days ago, he announced that SpaceX and X will also move their headquarters to Texas. Part of his reason is rejection of the innocuous-sounding “inclusiveness” that CNBC touts in their methodology. Specifically, he’s fleeing the tarnished state of California because of an insane trans student privacy law that bars school districts from requiring parental notification of gender ID changes by their children.

The rankers at CNBC are liberally-perverted; one may very well question their choices of what elements constitute QOL. But even indulging their liberal slant (such as emphasis on “inclusiveness/LGBTQ” and their progressive interpretation of “voting rights”), a state may achieve a very high QOL by rejecting leftist demarcations. That is, a high QOL might actually flourish where reasonable restraints are put on otherwise unrestrained public LGBTQ antics, and by not treating them specially (essentially, unequally).

CNBC obviously pays leftist homage to notions of “inclusiveness,” but a high QOL standard might actually shun some of that baggage. Instead of their dubious delineations, QOL might well entail deference to parental rights when educators-cum-indoctrinators come for our kids. Likewise, requiring a photo ID to vote adds to QOL. One wonders: in next year’s QOL rankings, will they assign higher scores to jurisdictions that encourage illegal aliens to vote?

I started by suggesting that one must take these subjective rankings with a grain of salt. This is evidenced by comparing last year’s WalletHub ranking of Texas as 9th in QOL, while only assigning it as 32nd for the economy. That’s 41 places higher than CNBC’s QOL ranking, and 29 places lower than their (mostly) equivalent “business” ranking. Something’s askew, but who can trust survey results these days? They don’t really make America better in any way whatsoever. With nothing more productive to do, lefties are likely to conduct them, thereby prejudicing results to favor social activism.

Any acronym that features “NBC” hints at deceitful reporting under the auspices of the Dem-NBC progressive propaganda machine. The absurd placement of Texas as the last state for QOL -- based on scores that many consider favorable for a wholesome and salubrious lifestyle -- make me wonder if CNBC stands for Correspondents and Newscasters who Blur Communication. And that’s being polite.

Image: CNBC