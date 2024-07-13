A Secret Service failure?

According to eyewitness testimony, the gunman climbed up atop a building with a rifle and crawled across the roof before opening fire:

This was a failure by the secret service. A guy army-crawled up a roof with a visible rifle to a firing position, and they missed it.



Very poor performance @SecretService



You need to apologize to the nation, conduct a review, and initiate reforms.

pic.twitter.com/XLB8zLMbly — texanconstitutionalist (@texanconstitut1) July 14, 2024

The witness states that both the Secret Service and local police were warned that the gunman was preparing to fire but was ignored.

We emphasize that these are first reports, and might well be amended at a later date. But Jason Chaffetz of Fox News had also excoriated the Secret Service for its failure. Rest assured that inquiries will be made.

Image: CTH