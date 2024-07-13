President Trump stands back up — not ‘defiant,’ but heroic

I write this very early in the aftermath of the horrific political violence unleashed at President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. However, enough time has lapsed to notice there’s a word that keeps getting repeated by the media: “defiant.”

They keep saying that President Trump was “defiant” as he raised his arm while Secret Service agents surrounded him. Actually, he was heroic.

Defiant is what Biden is. He defies calls to step down. He defies the Constitution. He defies our sovereignty. Heck, he defies reality. In short, one defies something of substance, whether legitimate or contrived.

To say that President Trump was defiant after the projectile (quite possibly a bullet) grazed his face is to ascribe audacious motivations to the pathetic perpetrator...that he is represents something worthy of being defied. However, one doesn’t defy such a deranged scumbag (still to be determined at time of writing); one sneers at him. He (in all probability) is simply not worthy of being defied, for that ascribes a degree of import and implies a cause conjured in compos mentis.

President Trump was heroic. Standing with his arm raised, blood trickling across his all-American face, he remained animated. Continuing to cheer the crowd, he was as courageous as the Secret Service personnel who hastily enveloped him.

Defiant? Ha! With the projectile coming so close to his temple, maybe he defied the odds. But he stood tall and proud during the commotion.

What Trump does defy is Biden’s DOJ lawfare. He defies the Deep State. He defies runaway prosecutors-cum-persecutors. He defies all the leftist word salads and alphabet soup. But he does not defy a deranged lunatic; he disdains them. Forgive me for being somewhat puerile, but he could invoke the sentiment from a famous Monty Python skit, and metaphorically “fart in their general direction,” such is their contemptible, pitiful nature.

Defiance can be an admirable trait against formidable enemies, but what Trump exhibited was the bravery and gravitas required to Make America Great Again.

